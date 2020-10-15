Quantcast
Connect with us

America’s ‘very archaic’ election rules are a form of voter suppression: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

Writing for Teen Vogue this Thursday, Lauren Young tells the story of Sudhanshu Kaushik, who wanted to cast his 2020 election vote in his adoptive hometown of New York City.

Kaushik needed to change his Alabama ID to an New York ID in order to vote in the state, but when he tried to make an appointment with the DMV, there wasn’t an available slot until almost two weeks out from the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Once he had a New York ID, Kaushik could use New York’s online registration portal, until October 9. Like other New Yorkers, he also had until October 9 to register to vote in person or send in his registration by mail, but, he said, ‘you never know with the USPS.’ Kaushik thought he might be able to cast a mail ballot in his home state of Alabama as a backup, but because he intends to stay in New York for the foreseeable future, he is now considered a New York resident and can no longer do so,” Young writes.

According to Young, Kaushik is one of many young voters across the U.S. who are dealing with the country’s “underfunded and overly complicated election infrastructure, the existing difficulties faced by its youngest voters, and the changes imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Rock the Vote executive director Carolyn DeWitt tells Young that the country’s complex maze of voting requirements and deadlines are causing young voters to often fail to turn out, sometimes at rates 20 to 30 percentage points below older voters.

DeWitt says process of voting is “very archaic,” and one “that we as a democracy have not invested in, that looks nothing like what’s around our daily lives, and is often designed to keep [young voters] out.”

Read the full piece over at Teen Vogue.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump rants he’ll get China to pay America for COVID — after failing to make Mexico pay for his wall

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's signature campaign promise in 2016 was to force Mexico to foot the bill for a wall along the southern U.S. border.

That pledge fell through, and the president was forced to declare a "national emergency" in which he pilfered funds from other programs to get money for the project.

Despite this failure, the president on Thursday insisted that he would get China to pay America back for all the damage caused by the novel coronavirus.

As reported by CNN fact checker Daniel Dale, the president told Fox Business's Stuart Varney that he wasn't worried about the cost of a proposed stimulus package because the U.S. would eventually get China to repay all the money spent.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham admits to Amy Klobuchar: ‘Y’all have a good chance of winning the White House’

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday asserted that Democrats "have a good chance" of defeating President Donald Trump in November.

During a hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) objected to the push to seat the Supreme Court nominee on the bench before the election.

"I just don't think you can separate this from the election that we are in," Klobuchar said. "I don't come out of this with cries of defeat? You know why? Because it's motivating more people to vote. You chose to do it in the middle of an election so let's all go out there and vote. That's what happening because this should not be Donald Trump's judge."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

America’s ‘very archaic’ election rules are a form of voter suppression: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Writing for Teen Vogue this Thursday, Lauren Young tells the story of Sudhanshu Kaushik, who wanted to cast his 2020 election vote in his adoptive hometown of New York City.

Kaushik needed to change his Alabama ID to an New York ID in order to vote in the state, but when he tried to make an appointment with the DMV, there wasn't an available slot until almost two weeks out from the election.

"Once he had a New York ID, Kaushik could use New York’s online registration portal, until October 9. Like other New Yorkers, he also had until October 9 to register to vote in person or send in his registration by mail, but, he said, 'you never know with the USPS.' Kaushik thought he might be able to cast a mail ballot in his home state of Alabama as a backup, but because he intends to stay in New York for the foreseeable future, he is now considered a New York resident and can no longer do so," Young writes.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE