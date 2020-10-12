Amy Coney Barrett supporters shout ‘law and order’ as protesters are arrested outside confirmation hearing

Fans of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett were heard shouting for “law and order” on Monday as activists protesting her confirmation hearings were arrested.

Demonstrators from both sides faced off outside the Dirksen Senate Building Monday morning moments before the kickoff of the first day of hearings.

Washington Post reporter Marissa J. Lang shared video of the protests.

“Protesters opposed to the confirmation of conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett are being arrested outside the Dirksen Senate Building as Barrett’s confirmation gets underway. About two dozen seem poised to be arrested by Capital Police,” Lang explained.

As police arrested the demonstrators, Barrett supporters chanted: “Law and order!”

Watch the video clips below.

As the group heads toward the Hart Senate Office Building, they pressed through a crowd of anti-abortion demonstrators out here to support Barrett. Chants of “no confirmation until inauguration” mingled with chants of “hey hey, ho ho, Roe v. Wade has got to go!” #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/a1and8xvN0 — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) October 12, 2020

The confrontation continues with anti-Barrett protesters shouting at conservative activists holding signs stamped from the Heritage Foundation to put their masks on. Nearby, a number of conservative women have approached Capitol Police, demanding “do they even have a permit?!” pic.twitter.com/vnfDU9xyzV — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) October 12, 2020

Happening now: Protesters opposed to the confirmation of conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett are being arrested outside the Dirksen Senate Building as Barrett’s confirmation gets underway. About two dozen seem poised to be arrested by Capital Police. #SCOTUS #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/hKLv5g5qEx — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) October 12, 2020

Conservative activists here to support Barrett are chanting “law and order,” a common Trump refrain, as anti-Barrett protesters are led away by police, their hands bound behind their backs. #SCOTUS #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/FLPuq6WHo6 — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) October 12, 2020

Just a handful left as police continue to arrest protesters, who blocked Dirksen’s entryway in protest of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s potential confirmation to the Supreme Court. Chants from their supporters continue: “Let the people decide!” #SCOTUS #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/KWmYXE2eqd — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) October 12, 2020

Outside the Hart Senate Office Building, conservative demonstrators out here to support Judge Amy Coney Barrett are chanting “fill that seat!” as anti- Barrett protesters are repeating, “let the people decide!” Signs competing for camera time as news crews line up. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/fnaEOwgqiT — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) October 12, 2020

