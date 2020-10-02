Amy Coney Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 this summer: report

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee was reportedly diagnosed over the summer with the coronavirus but has already recovered.

Barrett tested positive earlier this year for COVID-19, which the president and first lady Melania Trump have this week, three officials familiar with Barrett’s condition told the Washington Post.

The court nominee is now tested daily and tested negative Friday, after Trump’s announcement.

Barrett spent time Saturday with the president at the Rose Garden ceremony announcing her nomination to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and she has met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill at least three times this week.