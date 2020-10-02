Quantcast
Amy Coney Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 this summer: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Judge Amy Coney Barrett (screengrab)

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee was reportedly diagnosed over the summer with the coronavirus but has already recovered.

Barrett tested positive earlier this year for COVID-19, which the president and first lady Melania Trump have this week, three officials familiar with Barrett’s condition told the Washington Post.

The court nominee is now tested daily and tested negative Friday, after Trump’s announcement.

Barrett spent time Saturday with the president at the Rose Garden ceremony announcing her nomination to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and she has met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill at least three times this week.


Notre Dame president tests positive for COVID-19 after visiting White House for Amy Coney Barrett event

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

According to a report from Jack Jenkins of the Religion News Service, Father John Jenkins, who is Notre Dame's president has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a White House function announcing the nomination Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

According to Jenkins of RNS, the school president was criticized after the event for not wearing a mask and for shaking hands all around during the ceremony.

In a statement sent out from the university, the school president reportedly discovered he had been in contact with a colleague who tested positive for the coronavirus, chose to have himself tested, and discovered he also had the infection.

Ex-aide ‘shocked’ White House breached protocol by allowing Trump to fly to fundraiser

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Speaking on MSNBC this Friday, former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, Olivia Troye, said that the news of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's diagnosis with coronavirus is a "sombering moment," adding that she's surprised at what she sees as "somewhat of a breach in protocol that they let the President take off on Marine-One" with his staff knowing that Hope Hicks had recently tested positive.

Troye noted that when one of Pence's staffers tested positive, "they held the plane on the ground and they pulled staff who had been exposed or around" the infected staffer off the flight.

Trump bails on conference call — his only public event since announcing his COVID-19 infection

Published

30 mins ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bailed on the only public event on his schedule the day he announced his coronavirus infection.

The president announced that he had tested positive for the potentially deadly virus but failed to participate in a scheduled 12:15 p.m. call to discuss COVID-19 support for vulnerable seniors.

Instead, Vice President Mike Pence told reporters on the call that Trump had asked him to lead the discussion instead.

The president and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive, along with White House aide Hope Hicks, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel and Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

