Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘dumb’ answer on election delay busted by former senator

MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill busted Amy Coney Barrett’s “dumb” sidestep of a question about President Donald Trump potentially ordering an election delay.

The president’s Supreme Court nominee was asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) whether Trump had the authority to “unilaterally” delay the Nov. 3 election, and Barrett said she would keep “an open mind” if asked to decide that case.

“Well, she’s done a good job of playing hide the ball,” said McCaskill, a former U.S. senator from Missouri. “I think the biggest mistake she’s made all day is pretending — here she is, first in her class at law school. I’ll tell you, I wasn’t first in my class, I went to the University of Missouri, but I sure as hell can tell you that the president can’t delay the election. It’s dumb for her to go that far, it makes it look like her job today is to be evasive.”