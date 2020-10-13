Quantcast
Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘dumb’ answer on election delay busted by former senator

Published

1 min ago

on

Amy Coney Barrett (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill busted Amy Coney Barrett’s “dumb” sidestep of a question about President Donald Trump potentially ordering an election delay.

The president’s Supreme Court nominee was asked by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) whether Trump had the authority to “unilaterally” delay the Nov. 3 election, and Barrett said she would keep “an open mind” if asked to decide that case.

“Well, she’s done a good job of playing hide the ball,” said McCaskill, a former U.S. senator from Missouri. “I think the biggest mistake she’s made all day is pretending — here she is, first in her class at law school. I’ll tell you, I wasn’t first in my class, I went to the University of Missouri, but I sure as hell can tell you that the president can’t delay the election. It’s dumb for her to go that far, it makes it look like her job today is to be evasive.”


Continue Reading

2020 Election

Mike Lee: It’s ‘really difficult’ for ‘nine members of a Supreme court’ to reflect ‘330 million Americans’

Published

1 min ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on Tuesday asserted that it is "really difficult" for a Supreme Court with only nine justices to reflect the views of 330 million Americans.

During confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Lee seemed to bolster the case for expanding the court beyond nine members.

Lee suggested that the court could not adequately represent all Americans with the current number of justices.

"The fact that we have this debate [on abortion rights] and the fact that it's become as protracted, as personal as it has, can be traced to the fact that we have tried to make a debatable matter beyond debate," Lee said. "And we've tried to take it outside the political branches of government, where people can elect their individual representatives and have laws reflecting and respecting the views of their respective communities."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

These 10 vulnerable Senate seats could flip in November

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

As Election Day approaches, poll projections show that several senators' seats, both Democratic and Republican, may be up for grabs on Election Day. Although poll results signal that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is dominating the presidential race, his edge over President Donald Trump still may not be enough for some Democratic lawmakers to hold their seats. Here are the Senate seats that are most likely to flip with the upcoming general election.

1. Alabama: Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), incumbent: It is no secret that Alabama is a heavily red state. Tommy Tuberville — his Republican, Trump-backed opponent vowing to join the president's fight to "drain the swamp" — has taken aim at Jones in several political ads. Since Jones only managed to edge ahead of his scandalized Republican opponent Roy Moore by a narrow margin in 2018, there is strong speculation that the absence of that advantage might cost him the 2020 Senate race.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Rudy Giuliani just told a dangerous lie to Trump voters

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 13, 2020

By

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, on Monday while campaigning for his boss falsely and dangerously told Philadelphia voters that coronavirus doesn't kill anyone anymore.

“People don’t die of this disease anymore,” Giuliani said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, "adding that Democrats were overblowing COVID because they wanted to frighten people."

The Trump supporters in the audience appeared to agree.

That's a lie.

Continue Reading
 
 
