Amy Coney Barrett nomination was ‘potential super-spreader’ event that infected the GOP with coronavirus: CNN doctor

The wave of coronavirus cases spreading through the top levels of the Republican Party now includes former Donald Trump campaign manager Kellywanne Conway.
Conway attended Saturday’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the United State Supreme Court seat vacated by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which is drawing increased scrutiny as a potential super-spreader event.
Other attendees who have since tested positive for COVID-19 include President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Notre Dame President John Jenkins and a White House reporter.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Friday evening told Don Lemon that, “I think we’re starting to be able to describe this as a potential super-spreader event that occurred.”
“It was outside which is beneficial,” he noted. “But as you mentioned, people unmasked, within six feet, closely clustered for long periods of time. There are a lot of people who had close contact with each other there.”
“But that event that you’re looking at is sounding like a super-spreader,” Gupta said.
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.