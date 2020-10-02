Amy Coney Barrett nomination was ‘potential super-spreader’ event that infected the GOP with coronavirus: CNN doctor

The wave of coronavirus cases spreading through the top levels of the Republican Party now includes former Donald Trump campaign manager Kellywanne Conway.

Conway attended Saturday’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the United State Supreme Court seat vacated by the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which is drawing increased scrutiny as a potential super-spreader event.

Other attendees who have since tested positive for COVID-19 include President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Notre Dame President John Jenkins and a White House reporter.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Friday evening told Don Lemon that, “I think we’re starting to be able to describe this as a potential super-spreader event that occurred.”

“It was outside which is beneficial,” he noted. “But as you mentioned, people unmasked, within six feet, closely clustered for long periods of time. There are a lot of people who had close contact with each other there.”

“But that event that you’re looking at is sounding like a super-spreader,” Gupta said.

Watch: