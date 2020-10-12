‘Annoying and condescending’ Ben Sasse ripped to shreds for ‘laughable’ defense of Amy Coney Barrett

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) offered a sanctimonious defense of Amy Coney Barrett, and many observers were disgusted.

The Nebraska Republican claimed Democrats opposed President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court because she’s a Catholic, and blurred the distinction between her deeply conservative sect and mainstream Christianity.

“This committee isn’t in the business of deciding whether the dogma lives too loudly within someone,” Sasse said. “This committee isn’t in the business of deciding which religious beliefs are good and which religious beliefs are bad and which religious beliefs are weird. I just want to say, as somebody who is self-consciously a Christian, we have a whole bunch more really weird beliefs — forgiveness of sins, the virgin birth, resurrection from the death, eternal life. There are a whole bunch of really, really crazy ideas that are a lot weirder than some Catholic moms giving each other advice about parenting.”

The senator’s statements outraged and frustrated many watching the confirmation hearings.

Sasse was right in saying Gov’t cant govern our souls, but it also shouldn’t govern our bodies.#ProtectACA #ProtectRoeVWade #ACBHearings — Butter Emails (@Danadug) October 12, 2020

Sen Sasse is describing court packing after approving scores of republican judges after refusing to approve judges appointed by Presudent Obama- Packing the court with over 200 extremely conservative judges, and US SC!#courts — REALaltee (@REALaltee) October 12, 2020

Can Sasse be any more annoying and condescending? — Sage51 (@sagebrushpizza) October 12, 2020

Sen. Sasse really should have read this BS opening statement before giving it and asked a simple question – Does any of this make sense ? Cause he’s really saying if we become a theocracy it’s your fault for not voting me out — D Lewis (@DaleWLewis) October 12, 2020

@SenAmyKlobuchar @SenSasse Senator Sasse giving a lecture on Civics I laughable. His state is one of the few which fails to require Civics be taught in schools. The hypocrisy is strong in modern Republicans. — Mickey Jones (@mickey04430) October 12, 2020

Listening to Ben Sasse, I’m finally convinced irony is dead. He is condescending and dishonest. — Deborah Lowry (@DeborahLowry12) October 12, 2020

Sasse hints that People of Praise, the charismatic christian group that ACB was a part of, was just “a bunch of catholic moms sharing parenting advice” — Jessica Mason Pieklo (@Hegemommy) October 12, 2020

Ben Sasse is the smarmiest pos. — All Quiet Now (@davekent005) October 12, 2020

Senator Ben Sasse is trying to convince us to not indulge in politics while using politics to color his speech. 😂 — Bring Ozil Back (@GeorgeBangx) October 12, 2020

.@BenSasse’s “Civics 101” lecture was an insult even to the 8th graders at whom he overtly directed it. Piling tired cliches on dumb oversimplifications, he tried to sound like he was getting to the essence of things. He wasn’t. Not by a long shot. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 12, 2020

There is only one religion for these fascists – Christianity. And don’t forget that Catholics are only “Christians” for political purposes. I just want to remind the audience that there are Muslims, Jews, Wiccans and yes, atheists all over this country. Fuck you, Sasse. — Tsquared (@thatsal49868227) October 12, 2020

The hypocrisy of Sasse talking about how there’s no place for politics in judgeships. McConnell sat on dozens of high court nominees and a SC nominee in a blatant politicization of the court.

Their hypocrisy is endless. — Tony Frontier (@tonyfrontier) October 12, 2020

Yep — keep underestimating kids Sasse. They’ll be the ones voting you out — Deb Peterson, Nasty Woman married to a Sucker (@deb_peterson) October 12, 2020

The problems with Ben Sasse’s “civics lesson”… 1. Court packing isn’t a suicide bombing attempt? The court has added justices numerous times over the years. 2. The Dem. party isn’t trying to politicize the courts… The GOP has. and I like Ben Sasse! — Benjamin Ball #DraftUK (@airball1121) October 12, 2020

#SCOTUSHearing, wow Sasse is conflating multiple concepts per sentence. He says originalism = textualism = legalism. Never mind that originalism and textualism are distinct, and that doctrinalism is a method of legal interpretation that is also distinct from those methods. — Michael Evans (@USCivitas) October 12, 2020

So Mr. Sasse…the government should stay out of religion you say…yet the President allows protesters to be mowed down to make a path for him to do a photo op on the steps of a church clutching the Bible. Hmmmm😒 — hesouttamylife (@Ilive4u4me) October 12, 2020

Let us not for a moment pretend that Amy Coney Barrett’s religious beliefs are precisely why she was chosen. Ben Sasse can pretend it’s opposite day all he wants, but that’s the plain truth. — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) October 12, 2020

So far, Republicans are the only ones to raise Barrett’s faith during the hearing. Sasse just referenced Barrett’s membership in the exclusive Catholic group, People of Praise. — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) October 12, 2020

Ben Sasse trying his best to make this shitty argument less shitty is giving me a headache — lil tofu (@Allie_323) October 12, 2020

I had to turn it off. Ben Sasse is such a self-righteous saccharin sweet phony. I can handle obnoxious Republicans like Cruz better than LindseyGraham types who do the dirty stuff while pretending to be thoughtful and kind. — LindaC (@LDCDee) October 12, 2020