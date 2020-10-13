Antonin Scalia’s daughter-in-law tests positive for COVID after attending Amy Coney Barrett event: report
Yet another person has tested positive for coronavirus after attending the White House Rose Garden super-spreader event for Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination.
“This afternoon, doctors confirmed that U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia’s wife, Trish, tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” the U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement.
Eugene Scalia is the son of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
“Mrs. Scalia is experiencing mild symptoms but doing well. This evening, Secretary Scalia received a test and the results were negative; he has experienced no symptoms. The Secretary and Mrs. Scalia will follow the advice of health professionals for Trish’s recovery and the health of those around them,” the statement read.
“Both were at the Rose Garden event and sat behind Melania Trump,” CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported.
