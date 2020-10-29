Quantcast
‘Apprentice’ fan turns on Trump: ‘I’d vote for anyone running against him’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking in front of the White House on an unspecified day (screengrab).

Jason Markovich loved watching Donald Trump make business decisions on “The Apprentice,” and he happily cast his ballot for the reality TV star.

But four years later, after losing the job he held for nearly half his life, he’d vote for literally anyone else, reported The Guardian.

“I voted for him,” said Markovich, who’d never cast a vote for a Republican before Trump. “I watched The Apprentice. I loved that show. That’s kind of person I wanted. I thought that’s the guy who’s going to keep my job another four to eight years. I just felt Trump was more business qualified.”

“I thought he would support blue-collar people,” he added.

But that was before the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, shut down, throwing the 43-year-old Markovich out of the job he’d held for 20 years — and breaking promises Trump made on the campaign trial and during a 2017 visit to the factory.

“He talked a lot about the auto industry – that was a big deal,” Markovich said. “He was going to keep it here. That he was going to cut back on imports. That never happened.”

Markovich turned down a GM offer to transfer to Kentucky for family reasons, instead taking a $67,500 buyout that was roughly equal to a year’s pay, and after a year of unemployment he never even got to start a bakery job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t like where our country is right now,” Markovich said. “I don’t like where our valley is. The rich are getting richer, and the middle class is getting squeezed. I don’t think our country can handle another four years of Donald Trump.”

“I’d vote for anyone who was running against Trump,” he added.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
