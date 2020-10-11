Arizona Republicans furious at Trump for destroying the party in their state: report
According to a report from Politico, senior Republicans in Arizona are furious at Donald Trump for accelerating the decline of the party in their state, with polling showing GOP candidates up and down the ballot either losing or facing a tough road ahead before November 3rd.
With Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) on the verge of losing a second election for a Senate seat to a Democrat in two years — after being appointed to fill the seat held by Sen. John Kyle who resigned — Arizona Republicans now fear they may become the minority party for years.
Much of the blame for the downfall of the party in the once-reliable Republican state is being placed upon Donald Trump.
According to Politico’s Sabrina Rodriguez, “Republicans are reckoning with signs that the party has taken on a direction that won’t play well in Arizona in 2020 — or ever. With that, Democrats could cement control of state politics, as they have in other suburban-heavy states, like Colorado and Virginia. A win by Democratic Senate nominee Mark Kelly would put both of Arizona’s seats in Democratic hands after decades of GOP control. All Democrats need is two seats in the state House and three seats in the state Senate to flip the state legislature. Turning both chambers would be a first for Democrats in more than 50 years.”
Chuck Coughlin, a veteran GOP strategist in Arizona, was blunt about what has happened in the state.
“It’s Republicans’ own fault this is happening. It’s their unwillingness to govern. They’ve always been the party that wants to put together electoral coalitions to address policy issues. And under the party of Trump, you’re just vilifying people, not coming up with ideas,” he explained before adding, “Like Sen. John McCain would say, ‘It’s always darkest before it’s totally black.’ And, in this case, black is blue. I hope the party will do some soul-reflecting.”
Noting Republicans still control the governorship and the attorney general’s seat, the report states that Trump will likely lose the state that has gone Republican for years and will be represented by two Democrats in the Senate: former astronaut Mark Kelly and current Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.
Add to that, Politico reports, “both chambers of the state legislature and control of the state Corporation Commission,” will likely end up controlled by Democrats.
According to Daniel Barker, a former Arizona Court of Appeals Judge who helped set up Arizona Republicans Who Believe In Treating Others With Respect, “We need to change direction.”
“The Republican Party needs to understand that there’s a large number of us voting Democrat all down the ballot because of Trump, and they need to realize that their choice to blindly follow him will impact the state politics,” explained Barker.
According to Politico’s Rodriguez, “The November election will provide the first indication of whether Arizona is becoming Democratic-leaning territory, like Colorado and Virginia — or a perennial swing state, like Florida. The state’s growing Latino population and shifting attitudes among college-educated white voters across the state have been a boon to Democrats.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Democrats need to turn Kamala Harris loose on Amy Coney Barrett: columnist
According to New York Times Legal Affairs journalist Christian Farias, Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats would be wise to cede their time to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) when hearings open on Monday over the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Noting that Harris is "sharpest questioners on the committee," based upon her grilling of Attorney General Bill Barr and Brett Kavanaugh when he was before the committee on his way to the court, Farias suggested giving Harris more time could benefit both the committee as well as Joe Biden's presidential campaign.
2020 Election
‘He’s no longer a risk’: White House begs to reschedule scrubbed debate after Trump says he’s ‘immune’
A White House spokesperson on Sunday called on the Commission on Presidential Debates to reschedule the second presidential debate after it was canceled because President Donald Trump said that he would not participate.
The Oct. 15 debate was called off last week after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and then said that he would refuse to attend a virtual event.
In an interview on Sunday, the president claimed that he is now "immune" and can no longer be infected by the virus.
“It seems like I’m immune so I can go way out of a basement,” Trump explained to Fox News. “Because you have to run a country, you have to get out of a basement. It looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows. But I’m immune.”
2020 Election
Regeneron CEO pours cold water on Trump claim antibody cocktail made him immune to COVID
Following his departure from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, President Donald J. Trump has repeatedly claimed a cure for COVID-19: the Regeneron antibody cocktail. However, Leonard Schleifer, the founder and CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, said on Sunday that Trump's positive experience with the antibody cocktail is no reason to claim a cure of the virus.
“The president’s case is a case of one, and that’s what we call a case report," Schleifer told CBS News' Face the Nation Sunday. "And it is evidence of what's happening, but it’s kind of the weakest evidence that you can get... [T]he real evidence about how good a drug is and what it will do on average has to come from these larger clinical trials, these randomized clinical trials, which are the gold standard, and those are ongoing."