‘At the edge of an abyss’: Experts warn America could plunge into sectarian violence after election
Experts on international conflict resolution are warning that the United States is on the verge of seeing a wave of sectarian violence unleashed by the 2020 presidential election.
In interviews with NPR, several experts said the United States is exhibiting troubling signs that other countries that have been plagued by sectarian violence have shown in recent decades.
“We thought we were immune to it,” said Tim Phillips, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Beyond Conflict. “When we looked at our own problems, we thought: ‘Of course we have some big issues, but we’re in a sense immune from an us-versus-them mindset, a sectarian mindset, where there could be real conflict.'”
Hrair Balian, director of the Conflict Resolution Program at the Carter Center, tells NPR that the United States right now is bringing back memories of things he witnessed in Lebanon.
“We have become intolerant, we have started dehumanizing the other side,” Balian said. “We are at the edge of an abyss, and we better see this and try to step back before it is too late.”
And Stephen Pomper, senior director for policy at the International Crisis Group, tells NPR that President Donald Trump is the single biggest driver pushing Americans toward sectarian violence.
“Probably the biggest issue is the president of the United States right now, who has portrayed himself as somebody who, you know, is not necessarily interested in calming the waters,” he said, and added that Trump “might actually court unrest in order to serve his political and personal goals.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
Trump humiliates a vulnerable GOP senator in her home state
While campaigning in Arizona on Wednesday, President Donald Trump gratuitously humiliated a vulnerable ally who is desperately trying to keep her Senate seat.
He spoke first at a large rally of supporters, but he realized that Republican Sen. Martha McSally should get the opportunity to speak as well, given that she's underwater in her fight against Democrat Mark Kelly.
Trump didn't seem happy to share the stage, though.
"Just come up fast. Fast, fast," he said. "Come on. Quick. You got one minute! One minute, Martha! They don't want to hear this, Martha. Come on. Let's go. Quick, quick, quick. Come on."
2020 Election
Eva Longoria is famous for her acting, but she’s increasingly recognized as a political player in Texas and beyond
A few weeks ago, Texas actor Eva Longoria and her pal, Republican-turned-Biden-supporter Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, unintentionally caused a ruckus while campaigning on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden at a strip mall in Miami.
Situated at a socially distanced campaign event at a Colombian restaurant between a barber shop and day care, Longoria was a focal point of adoration and political aversion. Some young girls came out of the day care and immediately recognized the actor from the 2019 live-action Dora the Explorer movie.
“They wanted to take a picture with Dora’s mom,” Navarro-Cárdenas recently recalled to The Texas Tribune. “Then some ... Latino Trump supporters came out of a barber shop and starting screaming ‘Communist’ at her.