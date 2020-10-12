Quantcast
Connect with us

Authoritarians for Trump: Experts explain what’s wrong with the president’s strongest supporters

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump supporters waiting for the arrival of President Donald J. Trump on Thursday 01/30/2020 at his Keep America Great Again rally in Des Moines, Iowa. (Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump has tapped into a wellspring of authoritarianism running beneath the American electorate, according to a new book, and those voters aren’t going away if he loses.

Psychology professor Bob Altemeyer and former Nixon White House lawyer John Dean explore that anti-democratic dynamic in their new book, “Authoritarian Nightmare,” and found that many Republican voters prefer strong authoritarian leadership, reported the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Many Trump supporters] are submissive, fearful, and longing for a mighty leader who will protect them from life’s threats,” the authors write. “They divide the world into friend and foe, with the latter greatly outnumbering the former.”

The authors measure authoritarianism using the right-wing authoritarian (RWA) scale Altemeyer developed in the early 1980s, which identifies authoritarian tendencies on a sliding scale, and surveyed 990 American voters in fall 2019 with help from the Monmouth University Polling Institute.

“They found a striking linear relationship between support for Trump and an authoritarian mind-set,” the Post reported. “The stronger a person supported Trump, the higher he or she scored on the RWA scale. People saying they strongly disapproved of Trump, for instance, had an average RWA score of 54. Those indicating complete support of the president, on the other hand, had an average score of 119, more than twice as authoritarian as Trump opponents.”

Many experts from a variety of fields agree that Trump displays authoritarian tendencies and poses a threat to U.S. democracy, but he needs his supporters to impose his will on American institutions and traditions.

“Even if Donald Trump disappeared tomorrow,” Altemeyer and Dean write, “the millions of people who made him president would be ready to make someone else similar president instead.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Authoritarians for Trump: Experts explain what’s wrong with the president’s strongest supporters

Published

1 min ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has tapped into a wellspring of authoritarianism running beneath the American electorate, according to a new book, and those voters aren't going away if he loses.

Psychology professor Bob Altemeyer and former Nixon White House lawyer John Dean explore that anti-democratic dynamic in their new book, “Authoritarian Nightmare,” and found that many Republican voters prefer strong authoritarian leadership, reported the Washington Post.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘We’ve had boat parades!’ Trump supporter brushes off president’s dire Wisconsin polls

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Sean Duffy, a former Republican congressman from Wisconsin, told the hosts of "Fox & Friends" on Monday that he doesn't believe polls showing President Donald Trump losing his state because of the high number of boat parades he's seen.

During an interview on the Fox News morning show, co-host Brian Kilmeade grilled Duffy on Trump's chances in the Badger State, which he narrowly carried four years ago.

"Do you believe the president is trailing in Wisconsin right now?" Kilmeade asked. "I haven't seen a poll with him up."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

WATCH LIVE: Senate holds first Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearing

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Monday morning the Senate Judiciary Committee -- with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the helm -- will hear an opening statement from Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett who was tapped by Donald Trump to fill the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Each committee member will give an opening statement for 10 minutes with some senators -- including those who have gone into COVID-19 quarantine -- participating remotely.

According to CNN, "It could be a firestorm as Republicans push forward with almost unprecedented speed and Democrats look for ways to draw out the process for the lifetime appointment. Meanwhile, across the street at the Supreme Court, the remaining eight justices, who have just begun a new term, find themselves, and the court, once again in an unwelcome political spotlight.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE