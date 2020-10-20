‘Bad politics’: CNN reporter stunned Trump is finishing the campaign by attacking Dr. Fauci
President Donald Trump on Monday spent much of his day attacking the nation’s top infectious disease expert even as the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in the United States surged past 55,000 a day.
CNN reporter Abby Phillip said on Tuesday that she couldn’t make any sense of why the president is publicly feuding with Fauci with just two weeks left in the 2020 presidential election.
Phillip started out by noting how hard Fauci has worked to try to remain apolitical even as the president has routinely attacked him and disparaged his advice.
“What a waste of an opportunity on the president’s part,” she said. “Dr. Fauci spent so much of this pandemic really trying to not step on President Trump’s toes, avoiding criticism of the president pretty religiously. And now he has no choice because he’s being publicly attacked by the president.”
She then explained why there is simply no political upside for the president to attack America’s top infectious disease expert.
“This is such bad politics for this president at a time when he is not viewed as handling this pandemic well,” she said. “And also at a time when he’s trying to use Fauci’s words and likeness in a campaign ad to his advantage, it makes absolutely no sense.”
Watch the video below.
‘Before election day’: Mike Pompeo facing investigation over Clinton email threat
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is at the helm of an investigation and the Office of Special Counsel will determine if he illegally used his position to bolster politics on behalf of President Donald Trump.
The investigation into Pompeo was sparked from a Fox News interview conducted in early October where he teased about the release of emails connected to former secretary and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton "before the election," per Politico.
The public, the personal and the utter hypocrisy of the GOP
Yet they also insist that what a woman does with her own body or whether same-sex couples can marry should be decided by government.
It's a tortured, topsy-turvy view of what's public and what's private. Yet it's remarkably prevalent as the pandemic resurges and as the Senate considers Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.
By contrast, Joe Biden has wisely declared he would do "whatever it takes" to stop the pandemic, including mandating masks and locking down the entire economy if scientists recommend it. "I would shut it down; I would listen to the scientists," he said.
Trump and the right wing share a social Darwinist ‘herd mentality’ — it leads to widespread death
Donald Trump's promise in an ABC News town hall last month that the United States would soon achieve herd immunity for the coronavirus, and conflating that with herd mentality, may be explained because Trump is counting on the latter to rescue his second term. It's otherwise impossible to imagine a campaign whose endgame is to recover the lost loyalty of voters over 65 selecting as its closing argument, "Not enough of you have died yet."
It's a safe bet that none of his 2016 Republican primary challengers would have embraced the idea that the solution to the pandemic was more American casualties than the Civil War and World War II combined. But many of Trump's Republican comrades-in-arms have embraced, often eagerly, a default preference for herd immunity — harkening back to the harsh social Darwinism that underlies much of modern conservatism. Early on in the pandemic there were Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Rep. Trey Hollingsworth of Indiana and radio host Glenn Beck, all of whom argued that the loss of more American lives was preferable to scaling back the economy. Then, when the issue became wearing masks, some opponents argued "if I'm going to get COVID and die from it, so be it …" Of course they really meant, "If you are going to get COVID ..." Wearing masks was a deprivation of freedom — although this argument seems never to have been extended by Republicans to the prohibition on public nudity.