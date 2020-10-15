Quantcast
Connect with us

Bar owner who hosted Donald Trump Jr is now in ICU with COVID — and wants to punch the president

Published

4 mins ago

on

Donald Trump, Jr. speaking with supporters of President of the United States Donald Trump at a "Keep America Great" rally at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Wisconsin bar owner Mark Schultz, 64, is in the ICU with COVID-19 after hosting Donald Trump, Jr. at his establishment last March.

“I don’t worry much about me, but I got a 10-year-old son and my fiancée — that’s all I care about,” he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via phone in between coughing and struggles with shortened breath. “My family is all at home. They are all worried about me. I don’t want them to worry about me… I don’t want them to go through this. I hope I get to go home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schultz’s bar, Oblio’s, used to be a place free of politics, but not anymore.

“I just want to punch him,” Schultz said of President Donald J. Trump. “I always had to keep my politics to myself, but from where I’m sitting now? Those days are over. I shouldn’t be here.”

Schultz said he believes Trump should have been more upfront with the public from the beginning about the dangers of the virus that has now killed 215,000 people and climbing.

Schultz recalled feeling sick on the same day Trump checked into Walter Reed Medical Center. The president’s nonchalant attitude was wearing thin on Schultz.

“I’m just frustrated with the president — the non-chalantness of this virus,” he said. “They should be afraid. It’s nothing to mess with… I just can’t sleep. If you can’t breathe, you can’t sleep.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Schultz has been keeping a video diary on YouTube called “Ramblings of a pissed off Armenian.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch his latest video post below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bar owner who hosted Donald Trump Jr is now in ICU with COVID — and wants to punch the president

Published

4 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Wisconsin bar owner Mark Schultz, 64, is in the ICU with COVID-19 after hosting Donald Trump, Jr. at his establishment last March.

"I don’t worry much about me, but I got a 10-year-old son and my fiancée — that’s all I care about," he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via phone in between coughing and struggles with shortened breath. "My family is all at home. They are all worried about me. I don’t want them to worry about me... I don’t want them to go through this. I hope I get to go home."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Screw you’: Devin Nunes defies state officials as Trump continues to urge California GOP to engage in ‘illegal’ activity

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump urged California Republicans to defy a state order to remove fake "official" ballot drop boxes after numerous top officials called them "illegal."

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Monday issued an order to the California GOP and three county chapters requiring the removal of unofficial ballot drop boxes erected in front of locations like gyms, gun stores and churches that were falsely marked "official."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Amy Coney Barrett ‘lied’ to Dem senator in 2017 over ties to hate group

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is being accused of lying to a top Democratic Senator in an apparent attempt to hide her ties to and awareness of an anti-LGBTQ hate group that advocates for the re-criminalization of homosexuality and sterilization of transgender people.

Judge Barrett has been paid by and given speeches to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a law firm that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center's list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups. ADF advances its agenda by finding and litigating cases involving Christians who say they are being discriminated against for their faith by LGBTQ people, often same-sex couples.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE