Beijing slams US for arresting Chinese ‘Fox Hunt’ agents
Beijing (AFP) – China accused the United States Thursday of “ignoring basic facts” after five Chinese agents were arrested by Washington for allegedly going after Beijing’s opponents on American soil.
Relations between the world’s two biggest economies are already at their lowest point in years, with bitter clashes over trade, technology, the coronavirus pandemic and human rights.
On Wednesday, US officials said five Chinese agents were arrested for their roles in an operation known as “Fox Hunt”, targeting Beijing’s opponents in the United States.
China has said the operation is part of an anti-corruption campaign, and that hunting down people who have fled abroad with ill-gotten gains is a “just cause”.
But critics say the wide-ranging anti-corruption campaign has also served as a way to target the opponents of President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party leadership.
Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Thursday that Washington had “ignored basic facts and harboured ulterior motives in slandering and smearing China’s work”, warning the US not to become a “safe haven for criminals”.
US Assistant Attorney General John Demers had said after the arrest of the agents that in “many instances, the hunted are opponents of Communist Party Chairman Xi” and called the operation “a clear violation of the rule of law and international norms”.
Demers claimed that “repatriation squads” had entered the US to locate targets and intimidate them into returning to China “where they would face certain imprisonment or worse following illegitimate trials”.
Wang said Thursday that Chinese law enforcement act in accordance with international law and respect foreign jurisdictions and sovereignty.
The Justice Department did not identify the targeted individuals but said they were victims of tactics including surveillance, harassment and threatening notes.
Launched in July 2014, the Fox Hunt campaign was meant to track down fugitives suspected of economic crimes, including corrupt officials. By 2016, hundreds had been brought back to China under the project, according to official figures.
In an editorial Thursday, China’s nationalistic Global Times accused Washington of obstructing the operation so it could retain the wealth of the suspects in the United States.
Breaking Banner
REVEALED: Trump’s DOJ moved to squash probe into Turkish bank after lobbying from Erdogan
A major new investigation from the New York Times reveals that President Donald Trump's Department of Justice has moved to aggressively squash an investigation into a Turkish bank after the president was repeatedly lobbied on the issue by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
At the center of the investigation was Halkbank, a state-owned Turkish bank that investigators suspected was illegally funneling money to Iran.
The probe into Halkbank was being led by Geoffrey Berman, the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York who stepped down over the summer after what he described as "unprecedented" pressure from Attorney General Bill Barr.
Breaking Banner
Trump-hating wives don’t understand why their husbands still back the president
Women whose husbands voted for President Donald Trump are gathering online to support one another.
Carole Catherine, who learned her husband Tim backed Trump the day after the 2016 election, started the "Wives of the Deplorables" group on Facebook last year to figure out how to speak to her partner about politics, reported CNN.
"I didn't know that he's anti-abortion," she said. "I didn't know that he is so emotional about immigration. Both of us never really fleshed out those issues."
2020 Election
‘At the edge of an abyss’: Experts warn America could plunge into sectarian violence after election
Experts on international conflict resolution are warning that the United States is on the verge of seeing a wave of sectarian violence unleashed by the 2020 presidential election.
In interviews with NPR, several experts said the United States is exhibiting troubling signs that other countries that have been plagued by sectarian violence have shown in recent decades.
"We thought we were immune to it," said Tim Phillips, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Beyond Conflict. "When we looked at our own problems, we thought: 'Of course we have some big issues, but we're in a sense immune from an us-versus-them mindset, a sectarian mindset, where there could be real conflict.'"