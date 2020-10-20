‘Believe what you see’: Dem senator explains how ‘Rudy Giuliani is effectively a Russian asset’

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) on Tuesday asserted that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney is “effectively a Russian asset.”

Murphy made the comments about Rudy Giuliani during an interview on CNN after the president’s lawyer attempted to smear Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, by planting a story about alleged corruption in the New York Post.

“I can confirm that [Russia’s] campaign of misinformation and propaganda and interference is bigger, is broader and is more problematic than it was in 2016,” Murphy told CNN’s Jim Sciutto. “The Russians this time around have decided to cultivate U.S. citizens as assets. They are attempting to spread their propaganda in the mainstream media.”

“And they’ve been successful,” he continued. “Rudy Giuliani is effectively a Russian asset at this point.”

Murphy argued that Americans should “believe what you see” when it comes to Giuliani.

“I can’t say if Giuliani knows he’s been put in the position of spreading Russian misinformation except that [Giuliani contact Andrii Derkach] has been labeled a Russian agent, right?” the senator remarked. “It has been fully disclosed that he is on the payroll of the Russian government.”

“At some point you have to believe what you see, which is that individuals who are identified Russian agents or are conspiring with Russian agents are providing the information upon which mainstream media are reporting,” Murphy said. “You have to understand what the deal is here. And again, I’m not alone here. Fifty high level intelligence agents came out and said that this is most likely Russian propaganda.”

