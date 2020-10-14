Biden-Harris campaign manager warns ‘this race is far closer’ than thought: ‘Like a lot closer’

The campaign manager for the Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris warned the 2020 presidential campaign was closer than many think.

Jen O’Malley Dillon gave her assessment of the race on President Donald Trump’s favorite social media platform on Wednesday evening.

“Wherever the race actually is now, here’s one of the few people in Biden senior camp who has consistently said publicly and privately the race will tighten and not seemed to revel in the public polling,” New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said of the Twitter thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

You heard it from the VP: our grassroots community of donors helped us raise $383 million in September — a record. I’m proud of what you’ve been able to build, but there’s still more work to do. Here's some other things I’m proud of under the hood: (1/?)https://t.co/hPX9Va2EmB — Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) October 15, 2020

Our success has been driven by our grassroots supporters. $203 million came from online donors. We had 1.1 million new donors last month — bringing the total to 5.5 million donors throughout this campaign. And as a result, we have $432 million in the bank. (2/?) — Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) October 15, 2020

Millions of Americans, like Trimicka from the video, chose to donate $5, $10 to be part of this campaign — because they believe in unity over division, truth over lies, hope over fear, and love over hate. (3/?) — Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) October 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Now: Early voting is already underway in many states. Millions of voters have already cast their ballots. But there is still a long way to go in this campaign, and we think this race is far closer than folks on this website think. Like a lot closer. (4/?) — Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) October 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The next few weeks are going to be hard. I tell our team every week that “we can do hard things.” I want to tell you about where your money is going, what we’re seeing on the ground, and what “hard things” need to be done to win this election in the next couple of weeks. (5/?) — Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) October 15, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT