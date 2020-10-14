Quantcast
Biden-Harris campaign manager warns ‘this race is far closer’ than thought: ‘Like a lot closer’

Published

1 min ago

on

Biden-Harris campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon (screengrab).

The campaign manager for the Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris warned the 2020 presidential campaign was closer than many think.

Jen O’Malley Dillon gave her assessment of the race on President Donald Trump’s favorite social media platform on Wednesday evening.

“Wherever the race actually is now, here’s one of the few people in Biden senior camp who has consistently said publicly and privately the race will tighten and not seemed to revel in the public polling,” New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman said of the Twitter thread.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Twitter is on a roll today’: Company lauded for stopping ‘propaganda minster’ Kayleigh McEnany from spreading disinfo

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

The president's favorite social media platform was praised on Wednesday for cracking down on controversial White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for distributing hacked materials.

https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1316510056591040513

McEnany complained about her disinformation being blocked during a Wednesday night interview with Fox News.

https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1316558867405238273

And the president himself complained about it during an Iowa campaign rally.

https://twitter.com/TeamTrump/status/1316525954009837569

The company was praised for taking action. Here's some of what people were saying:

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Experts dismiss ‘garbage fire’ Hunter Biden exposé in NY Post: ‘Seems like a complete fabrication’

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post published a series of stories on Tuesday surrounding alleged emails between Hunter Biden and officials connected with the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which the outlet obtained from a source who met multiple times over the last year with an individual whom the U.S. Treasury Department has sanctioned as an active agent of Russia.
Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s campaign is in ‘hospice care’ as Republicans fear ‘down-ballot bloodbath’: conservative

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 14, 2020

By

Conservative pundit Charlie Sykes on Wednesday explained why Republicans are fearing a "down-ballot bloodbath" in the 2020 election.

Sykes was interviewed on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" by host Joy Reid.

"Donald Trump has been very lucky in the past and his luck has run out," Sykes said.

Sykes said GOP election suppression efforts are "backfiring big-time."

After laying out all of Trump's campaign desperation, "you get a sense of somebody who is just -- who has lost -- who has lost his instinct, who has lost the narrative."

"And you had an interesting phrase earlier where you said that the campaign seems to be about sort of self-comforting and I think that that's right," he said. "It's like, 'make him feel good, keep him in the bubble, let him have that dopamine hit.' It's almost as if they put Donald Trump's campaign in hospice care."

Continue Reading
 
 
