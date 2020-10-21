Biden is offering ‘Xanax for Americans’ who are ‘exhausted’ by Trump: CNN panel

A CNN panel on Wednesday said that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has taken the nickname “Sleepy Joe” to heart and is now using it as part of its closing argument in the 2020 race.

Reacting to the Biden campaign ad that aired during the first game of the 2020 World Series, host John Berman noted that much of the 60-second spot seemed dedicated to projecting a return to normalcy after four chaotic years under President Donald Trump.

CNN correspondent Jeff Zelany shared Berman’s assessment.

“He’s hoping to present it as you know, Xanax for Democrats, milk of magnesia for Americans,” he said. “That ad in the World Series speaks volumes about where the Biden campaign is right now: They have resources and he is in command of this race. So he is trying to present an air of calm, really like he’s been trying to do from the very beginning.”

Reporter Abby Phillip also thought that the ad signaled where Biden’s closing argument is headed.

“What you do hear from a lot of voters is that they really are tired,” she said. “They really are kind of exhausted by this whole thing, they really do want things to be a little bit more calm.”

