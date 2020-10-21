Biden is offering ‘Xanax for Americans’ who are ‘exhausted’ by Trump: CNN panel
A CNN panel on Wednesday said that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has taken the nickname “Sleepy Joe” to heart and is now using it as part of its closing argument in the 2020 race.
Reacting to the Biden campaign ad that aired during the first game of the 2020 World Series, host John Berman noted that much of the 60-second spot seemed dedicated to projecting a return to normalcy after four chaotic years under President Donald Trump.
CNN correspondent Jeff Zelany shared Berman’s assessment.
“He’s hoping to present it as you know, Xanax for Democrats, milk of magnesia for Americans,” he said. “That ad in the World Series speaks volumes about where the Biden campaign is right now: They have resources and he is in command of this race. So he is trying to present an air of calm, really like he’s been trying to do from the very beginning.”
Reporter Abby Phillip also thought that the ad signaled where Biden’s closing argument is headed.
“What you do hear from a lot of voters is that they really are tired,” she said. “They really are kind of exhausted by this whole thing, they really do want things to be a little bit more calm.”
REVEALED: Trump’s racist attitude toward Black workers detailed in former associate’s new book
On CNN's "New Day" Wednesday, former Trump Organization executive Barbara Res opened up and provided new details about a racist incident she described in her new book about President Donald Trump.
"There was a Black man grinding the concrete on the second floor of the building when it was wide open and you could see — you could see it from the street and that's — and he saw it from his office or the building lobby, and that's what upset him, and he called me and another person and he said, I don't want that to happen again. We don't want people thinking that this is being built by Black people," said Res. "Later, I was interviewing architectural students for a plant clerk job, and I had a young man waiting for me in the lobby, I was across the building and after I interviewed him I saw Donald, he grabbed someone, told me he needs to see you. He said don't ever let that happen again, I don't want black kids sitting in my lobby where millionaires are coming in to buy apartments. Don't let that happen."
Teacher who lost husband to COVID-19 ‘disgusted’ by Trump’s reaction to his own illness
Alice Roberts lost her police officer husband Rob to COVID-19, and she's "disgusted" by President Donald Trump's reaction to his own infection.
The New Jersey teacher published a widely circulated essay that blamed the president for the loss suffered by her family and more than 220,000 others since the coronavirus pandemic began -- and she begged Trump supporters to recognize his failures.
"I plead with you to remember his lack of action after learning the true dangers of the virus in January," she wrote. "Consider the long-term consequences that his failed pandemic response has had on first responders, doctors, nurses, workers, students, teachers, and families. Think of how much more we still stand to lose if we re-elect President Trump who, time and again, has shown us who he is, mask off."
Trump’s allies warn his rallies are flopping with voters — but he keeps holding them anyway
On Wednesday, Politico reported that allies of President Donald Trump are warning that his endless stream of rallies are doing nothing to earn him more support, and may be actively hurting it.
"Trump views rallies in battleground states as the linchpin of his closing argument, a means to excite his supporters and ensure they vote on Nov. 3," reported Nancy Cook. "But many Republicans close to the White House, former senior administration officials and political advisers say the rallies are largely a way to keep the unscripted and undisciplined president occupied, since they do little to persuade new Trump voters. Rallies, they note, do not woo senior citizens, independents or suburban women, many of whom have moved away from the Trump ticket this election cycle. Most of Trump’s rallies are no longer televised nationally as they once were."