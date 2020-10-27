‘Black Voices for Trump’ pastor whitewashes Jared Kushner’s racist comments as ‘absolutely true’
Rev. John Coats, head of the “Black Voices for Trump” group, on Tuesday dismissed racist remarks made by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
In an interview on Fox News on Monday, Kushner had slammed Black Americans for “complaining” and suggested that they do not want to be successful.
Coats was asked about the remarks during an interview on MSNBC.
“Did it hurt the campaign yesterday when a senior adviser used what many see as a racial stereotype, suggesting that Blacks don’t want to be successful?” MSNBC’s Chris Jansing asked the pastor.
Coats said that Kushner’s claim about African-Americans not wanting to be successful was “absolutely true.”
“We have a major part to play in our own success in America,” he insisted. “The president through his Platinum Plan and other initiatives tells us what he’s thinking about the things that he’s willing to push for. But as Black leaders, we join hands with him in order to make those many possibilities like jobs, good education, bringing the manufacturing base to the United States, entrepreneurship. We have to work with the president, with the administration, with the government in order to bring these things into fruition.”
“So that kind of language doesn’t bring to mind, as some people have suggested, the ’70s and ’80s welfare moms kind of conversation?” Jansing pressed.
“No,” Coats scoffed. “I’ve heard worse words than complaining.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
2020 Election
What to do if you change your mind about voting by mail
If you’ve received a mail ballot but have changed your mind and want to vote in person, there’s some good news: You probably can do this.
The details differ from state to state. In some, you’ll be allowed to cast a regular ballot, and in others you’ll cast a “provisional” ballot, to be counted once election officials determine you haven’t already voted.
You may need to bring your mail ballot to the polling place or election office and hand it to election workers to have it voided, or destroy it yourself, and you might be required to sign an affidavit stating that you did not already vote by mail.
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany defends ‘brilliant’ Trump for holding rallies amid COVID surge: ‘His plan is working’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday called President Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 "brilliant" and defended his decision to hold rallies in states with surging infection rates.
During an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith pointed out that COVID-19 positivity rates are rising in some of the states where Trump is holding campaign rallies.
According to Smith, positivity rates in Wisconsin have skyrocketed over the past two weeks.
"They're at a 28% positivity rate," the Fox News host observed. "More than one in four tests is coming back positive. In Nebraska, where the president will also visit today, a 21.5% positivity rate. So, does it help the president to continue to dismiss this virus and say that we're rounding the corner, Kayleigh?"
2020 Election
Trump is blindingly cruel and stupid — and his presidency has been a complete failure
In the earliest days of the Trump crisis, just about a month after the inauguration, I received the horrifying news that my best friend and podcast partner, Chez Pazienza, had died of a drug overdose.
This article was originally published at Salon
It was the evening of Feb. 25, 2017, and the shock still hasn't quite worn off. In fact, I ask myself nearly every day what Chez might've said about the most recent atrocity committed by the chief executive. I'll never know for sure, but there's something comforting in that exercise, imagining how he'd frame this dark ride with equal parts Gen-X angst, stinging Bourdain-ish erudition and artistically worded blue streaks that would've made George Carlin applaud.