Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Blacks for Trump’ founder linked to murderous cult

Published

1 min ago

on

Michael Symonette, owner of "Blacks for Trump 2020" site and ex Yahweh ben Yahweh cult (image via Twitter).

President Donald Trump’s campaign is highlighting an anti-Semitic supporter who once joined a violent cult and currently posts racist conspiracy theories online.

“Blacks for Trump” founder Maurice Symonette has been a featured audience members at Trump campaign events since 2016, and as recently as last week, reported The Intercept.

Symonette, who’s known as Michael the Black Man, makes outlandish claims on his website and on YouTube about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), President Barack Obama, Jesse Jackson, Spike Lee and Colin Kaepernick.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are “DECEVING [sic] FAKE BLACK PEOPLE WHO ARE REALLY INDIANS!” Symonette posted on his website, and claimed in a now-deleted YouTube sermon that the Senate is controlled by a secret underground of “Cherokee Mormons.”

Symonette and one of his followers were seated behind the president twice in five days last week at televised rallies, wearing “Blacks for Trump” T-shirts.

He linked up with the Miami-based Nation of Yahweh cult led by Yahweh ben Yahweh, who was jailed in 1992 for leading a conspiracy to murder 14 white people in initiation rites into the Black separatist group.

Symonette, who was known as Maurice Woodside at the time, was acquitted on charges related to two murders related to the conspiracy, and took his father’s surname afterward.

He later became known as a pirate radio preacher who delivered fiery sermons against LGTB people and Democrats, and has tried to use political rallies to spread his message for years before showing up at Trump events.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disrupted an Obama speech in 2008, and he appeared onstage — under the name Michael Warns — as the lead singer of a band that warmed up a rally crowd for Rick Santorum in 2012.

Symonette has been a constant presence at Trump rallies since the final days of the 2016 campaign, and was invited to his Election Night victory party at the New York Hilton.

His online posts suggest he still follows the teachings of ben Yaweh, who died in 2007, and has asked the president to pardon the former cult leader — who he said had predicted Trump’s rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I Michael can teach & give the World & Pres. Trump the Conquerer of Pharaoh the gift from YAHWEH BEN YAHWEH which is the true cure for Corona,” Symonette posted on his Facebook page in July.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Evangelical pastor leaves his longtime church over the congregation’s devotion to Trump

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Pastor Keith Mannes has served his community of East Saugatuck, Michigan for more than 30 years at Christian Reformed Church, but something has changed. Mannes can no longer defend his congregation's support of President Donald J. Trump.

"There’s a quote from Martin Luther King where he said, ‘The church must be reminded that it is not the master or the servant of the state, but rather the conscience of the state,’" Mannes told the Detroit Free Press. "That just hit me hard because I think, broadly, the white evangelical community in our country has abandoned that role."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Every RALLY is BOFFO’: Trump melts down at NYT reporter who claimed his campaign knows it’s losing

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday melted down at New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who on Sunday reported that the president's campaign knows it's currently losing to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"There has never been a time in either of my two Campaigns when I felt we had a stronger chance of winning than we do right now," the president wrote in addressing Haberman on Twitter. "Early voting reports look far stronger than originally anticipated. Every RALLY is BOFFO."

The president then insisted that he isn't upset at chief of staff Mark Meadows, whom the president has reportedly mulled firing should he win the 2020 election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Stunning’: CNN baffled as Trump rages at Fauci – after spending millions to feature him in 2020 ad

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Discussing the recent report regarding a campaign call where President Trump trashed Dr. Anthony Fauci as a "disaster" who has been around for "500 years," CNN's Kaitlan Collins brought up the fact that the Trump campaign recently used Fauci in an ad "because they know he can appeal to voters" due to his high appeal rating.

Collins pointed out that Trump knew reporters were on the call but went ahead and trashed Fauci anyway -- even though the campaign is favorably using Fauci in ads.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE