Bob Dole is still alive — and he worries the Debate Commission is biased against Trump

Longtime Republican Senate Leader Bob Dole (R-KS) returned to the public sphere on Friday to question the integrity of the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Dole, 97, was the GOP nominee for president in 1996 and chaired the Republican National Committee during the Nixon administration.

“The Commission on Presidential Debates is supposedly bipartisan [with] an equal number of Rs and Ds. I know all of the Republicans and most are friends of mine,” Dole posted on his Twitter account.

“I am concerned that none of them support [Trump]. A biased Debate Commission is unfair,” he declared.

The commission has announced that the second debate will be held virtually due to Trump contracting coronavirus as part of the White House super-spreader event that occurred during the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court.