Brett Kavanaugh revised his Wisconsin ruling after Vermont official’s demands — but it still contains the lies

Supreme Court Justice revised his Wisconsin opinion after a Vermont official complained that he misrepresented the way the state dealt with the election amid the pandemic. The problem, however, is that his corrections only cleaned up the sloppy language.

While it no longer appears like a high school mock trial assignment, it still lies about the example he gave in the Vermont details.

What Kavanaugh still gets wrong is that Vermont did change their voting procedures for the COVID-19 pandemic. They issued mail-in ballots automatically to every registered voter at their registered address and told local officials to process the ballots 30 days prior to the election to make the count move faster.

Kavanaugh’s text still says Vermont didn’t change anything, which is incorrect.

In other voting rulings from the Supreme Court, other justices have written the opinions.