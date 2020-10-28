Brett Kavanaugh revised his Wisconsin ruling after Vermont official’s demands — but it still contains the lies
Supreme Court Justice revised his Wisconsin opinion after a Vermont official complained that he misrepresented the way the state dealt with the election amid the pandemic. The problem, however, is that his corrections only cleaned up the sloppy language.
While it no longer appears like a high school mock trial assignment, it still lies about the example he gave in the Vermont details.
Kavanaugh revised his opinion from the Wisconsin case on Monday (changed "election" to "election-deadline" when discussing Vermont law, https://t.co/TVVgoCiVk0): pic.twitter.com/zHBPAUC0up
— Jordan Rubin (@Jordan_S_Rubin) October 29, 2020
What Kavanaugh still gets wrong is that Vermont did change their voting procedures for the COVID-19 pandemic. They issued mail-in ballots automatically to every registered voter at their registered address and told local officials to process the ballots 30 days prior to the election to make the count move faster.
Kavanaugh’s text still says Vermont didn’t change anything, which is incorrect.
In other voting rulings from the Supreme Court, other justices have written the opinions.
2020 Election
‘You’re free to go’: CNN’s Lemon tells Trump after president spends weeks complaining about going to rallies
President Donald Trump has spent the last several days at rallies complaining about how much he hates being there and how much he hates being president.
CNN's Don Lemon played clips of the rally airing of grievances.
"I probably bottom be standing out here in the freezing rain with you," Trump complained while in Lansing, Michigan. "I would be home in the White House doing whatever the hell I was doing. I wouldn't be out here."
"We win Wisconsin, we win the whole ball game," Trump told a crowd in Janesville, Wisconsin last week. "What the hell do you think I'm doing here on a freezing night with 45-degree wind? What do you think? Do you think I'm doing this for my health? I'm not doing this for my health."
2020 Election
Trump’s new favorite X-ray doctor is retweeting demands Dr. Fauci debate him
President Donald J. Trump selected radiologist Scott William Atlas as his newest health care policy advisor on the White House Coronavirus Task Force this past August after a public fallout with immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci. The two scholars could not be any more different on their approach to mitigating the pandemic, which has so far killed over 227,000 Americans.
"If we get a vaccination campaign, and by the second or third quarter of 2021 we have vaccinated a substantial proportion of the people, I think it will be easily by the end of 2021, and perhaps even into the next year, before we start having some semblances of normality," Fauci said recently during a University of Melbourne panel.