British newspaper worries Trump may have ‘roid rage’ from his COVID treatments
President Donald J. Trump is being treated for COVID-19 with a potent steroid called dexamethasone, a drug proven to reduce the risk of death and improve recovery time in patients. But could dexamethasone also be causing Trump to act out in what one British newspaper is calling “roid rage“? It’s possible.
Here is what we know: Dexamethasone is typically reserved for severely ill patients because clinical trials suggest that people with milder COVID-19 might fare worse after getting it. It’s a drug that is known to contribute to psychiatric side effects, including mood swings, aggressive behavior, agitation, anxiety, and even infection in some patients. There is a tie-in between the dosage amount and the risk associated with these side effects, however, there’s no data to show Trump’s current prescription amount.
“Steroids are always very dangerous medications to use,” said Dr. Edward Jones-Lopez, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. ‘That is why it [dexamethasone] is used in severe to critical patients…There can be neuropsychiatric side effects. These are medications that we use very, very carefully.”
The side effects are not only short-lived with dexamethasone, but also longer-term – such as the risk of delirium, confusion or disorientation, as well as depression caused by withdrawal from the medication.
The Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) cites dexamethasone as a beneficial tool to help people with critical or severe COVID-19 who require extra oxygen. On the flip-side, studies show the drug may be harmful in people with milder COVID-19 because it can suppress their natural immune response.
According to Live Science, the term roid rage originally appeared in the mid-1980s, after a series of high-profile violent crimes committed by bodybuilders. This Hulk-esque fury may or may not actually exist, but there’s evidence to support a definitive departure from reality if steroids are ingested in high doses.
2020 Election
Joe Biden warns ‘forces of darkness’ dividing US — and urges unity
White House hopeful Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that "the forces of darkness" are dividing Americans, stressing that as president he would strive to "end the hate and fear" consuming the nation.
In a speech at the site of the famous Civil War battle of Gettysburg, the Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump in November's election condemned the rise of white nationalism and said the country needed to unite.
"The forces of darkness, the forces of division, the forces of yesterday are pulling us apart, holding us down and holding us back," Biden said in a speech near where president Abraham Lincoln delivered his inspirational second inaugural address in 1865.
2020 Election
AOC excoriates Trump for walking away from COVID-19 relief talks: ‘What an anti-everybody agenda looks like’
While still battling Covid-19 himself, President Donald Trump on Tuesday provoked fierce condemnation by announcing that the White House will no longer negotiate with Democratic congressional leaders on another coronavirus relief package—even though millions of Americans remain jobless, hungry, and at risk of eviction.
In a series of tweets, Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)—whose chamber passed one relief measure in May and another last week that were both rejected by Senate Republicans and the White House—of "not negotiating in good faith." Trump also claimed he will win the November contest against Democratic nominee Joe Biden and then "immediately" work to pass a "major" stimulus bill.
2020 Election
Trump is flabbergasted he’s losing to Joe Biden in Pennsylvania
On Tuesday, a new poll from Monmouth University showed Joe Biden tripling his lead in Pennsylvania with likely voters. After a previous poll from the same outfit had found a close race, Biden is now found ahead by 12 points, and cresting the 50-percent mark.
PENNSYLVANIA VOTER POLL: #GeneralElection matchupRegistered voters:54% @JoeBiden (49% in August)42% @realDonaldTrump (45%)