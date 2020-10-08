Quantcast
Brutal Time Magazine cover shows Trump's White House drowning in COVID viruses

1 min ago

President Donald Trump has in the past appeared obsessed with being featured in Time Magazine, so much so that he even had a fake Time cover of himself framed and displayed at one of his golf courses.

The president, however, is unlikely to frame the magazine’s latest cover, which depictures that White House getting overwhelmed by the novel coronavirus.

The story accompanying the cover, written by reporter Molly Ball, is also an unflattering portrayal of the president, as Ball writes that Trump’s handling of the outbreak inside the White House shows he “would sacrifice those around him, the country and even potentially his own health–anything it took not to appear weak.”

Multiple Trump administration officials and allies have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien, White House aides Stephen Miller and Hope Hicks, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, White House press aide Chad Gilmartin, personal assistant Nicholas Luna, and Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), and Ron Johnson (R-WI).

Despite this, the president has been telling Americans for the past two days that they have nothing to fear from the virus, which so far has infected more than 7 million Americans and has claimed 210,000 American lives in just eight months.

See the full cover below.

