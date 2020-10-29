Quantcast
Connect with us

Bundy militant plans armed actions at Nevada polling places to fight ‘BLM and antifa voter intimidation’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Corey Lequieu (Mugshot)

One of the militants involved in the standoff at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge is planning an armed demonstration on Election Day outside Nevada polling places.

Corey Lequieu, a member of the Three Percenters militia network, believes the armed demonstrations will be justified to defend against actions he expects Nov. 3 from antifascist activists and Black Lives Matter supporters, reported California Public Radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I got a feeling that BLM and antifa are going to be out here doing voter intimidation,” said Lequieu, who was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for taking part in the standoff against federal agents in 2016 alongside anti-government activist Ammon Bundy.

Experts and government agencies alike have warned that white supremacist and anti-government extremists may carry out violence or voter intimidation tactics against minority voters and Democratic politicians, especially if President Donald Trump loses — but Lequieu sees things the other way around.

“I think Trump is going to win real big,” he said. “They’re going to lose their minds and want to start some more rioting and looting.”

Lequieu is legally prohibited from carrying a gun due to his Malheur conviction, but he wears tactical gear to counterprotest against racial justice demonstrations alongside often heavily armed comrades.

“None of us ever hope that we have to use our weapon,” said Battle Born Patriots member Adam Moore. “That is the last thing any of us want. We don’t like to hear that people are intimidated by it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But that has been the effect of those militia members turning up at protests, and armed demonstrations outside polling places carries a risk in a potentially volatile election as the president stokes mistrust.

“When you factor in the Patriot militias who are loyal to Trump, there is a high likelihood that more violence can occur,” said researcher Samantha Kutner, who has been tracking the far right since 2017. “It’s important to account for how bad things can get and prepare for the worst.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump supporter ‘kicked the daylights’ out of elderly man over his Biden sign: 911 call

Published

1 min ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

An 84-year-old Ohio resident is accusing a Trump supporter of physically assaulting him over his Joe Biden lawn sign.

Local news station Fox 8 reports that the man called 911 last week and reported that 69-year-old Melvin Wallace beat him for putting a Biden-Harris sign on his property.

“I had a guy come down here and just kick the living daylights out of me," the victim said on the 911 call.

“Do you know what it was about, why he did it?” the dispatcher replied.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Florida Republican backs Biden as polls show ‘embarrassment’ Trump struggling in the pivotal battleground state

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s COVID-19 testing czar warns of ‘draconian measures’ to come if Americans don’t mask up

Published

12 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

With coronavirus cases in the United States soaring to "an all-time high" just ahead of Election Day, the Trump administration's Covid-19 testing czar warned in a television appearance Wednesday that local governments may have to impose "draconian measures" unless Americans get better about following safety guidelines.

Less than a week before President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden officially face off at the ballot box, Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary of health and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, addressed concerns about reining in the raging pandemic on NBC's "Today" show.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE