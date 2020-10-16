‘Cancel the show’: Trump mocked for losing ratings matchup against Biden

The ratings are in for President Donald Trump’s head-to-head TV matchup against Joe Biden, and he lost.

The president reportedly hoped to score more viewers than Biden by scheduling a town hall on NBC at the same time the former vice president held one of his own on ABC, but TV ratings show nearly a million more viewers watched the Democratic challenger.

“Joe Biden’s town hall on ABC averaged 13.9 million viewers on Thursday night, easily surpassing the Nielsen ratings for President Trump’s town hall on NBC,” reported CNN’s Brian Stelter. “That alone was a result virtually no one in the TV business expected. And that’s not even the most surprising part.

“The Trump town hall was simulcast by two of NBC’s cable channels, MSNBC and CNBC, but even when those channels are included in the total, Biden — on only one network — still prevailed,” Stelter added.

Breaking: @JoeBiden's town hall on ABC averaged 13.9 million viewers. @realDonaldTrump's town hall across NBC, MSNBC and CNBC had a combined 13.0 million viewers. Biden won the head-to-head ratings race. Here's my full story: https://t.co/oe6cRnAedT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 16, 2020

Social media users gloated about Biden’s ratings victory and hoped it signaled an election win coming next month.

Biden beats Trump. I really like the sound of that. — Robert Sorkin (@robmsor) October 16, 2020

Trump is a ratings disaster. Everyone's ready to cancel the show. — 🦅Mark Hartig🇺🇸 (@markhartig) October 16, 2020

Yeah, people who aren't ready to turn the channel because they're tired of Trump's schtick just watch for the inevitable train wreck. But if even the train wrecks are starting to get tiresome, there's no reason to watch. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) October 16, 2020

It’s a mistake for the media to assume that Trump is “ratings gold.” Many of us rush to change the channel the second we hear his voice. — Kim K659 (@kgrace_659) October 16, 2020

Trump couldn’t even win with 3 NBC outlets against ABC’s one and the “train wreck effect” on his side. His stunt failed. — Gailen David (@gailendavid) October 16, 2020

Looks like even Trump supporters planning to quietly vote for him are too embarassed to watch him. — TrialByCombat (@L0nelyLiberal) October 16, 2020

What I enjoy is that he’s already spiraling. Whew buddy this is going to get under his skin. — whitney brew (@liebenwhit) October 16, 2020

It’s probably a much bigger Biden victory once you adjust for “just want to see a train-wreck” viewership. — D. OB (@Boomy2007) October 16, 2020

FAKE NEWS. They're just not taking into account that everyone watched on a single TV at Proud Boys HQ. — SK (@sonik0909) October 16, 2020

But what about all those boats? — Danm (@govclowd) October 16, 2020

He also won the Youtube ratings. Final approximate viewership between the TV and Youtube: 14.4 million to 13.2 million.https://t.co/iqAgNyCNgE — PΛPΛ BΣΛЯ 🏳️‍🌈 🐻 (@JeffyJM) October 16, 2020