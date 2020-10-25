‘Cash-hungry’ Trump campaign banking on local TV coverage to make up for inability to pay for advertising: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump’s nearly broke re-election campaign is hoping to make up for its inability to pay for television advertising by depending on local news coverage of his rallies to get his message out.
With the report stating the president’s struggling campaign has deployed a “cheaper strategy to try to remain on the airwaves, flooding TV and radio through local media bookings and back-to-back-to-back rallies,” the president enters the final full week of campaigning hoping to turn around a re=election bid that has been stalled for weeks.
The report notes that Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden has more than three times the amount of cash on hand in the final days of the campaign, forcing the president’s campaign to scramble to stay in the public’s eye via multiple rallies scheduled each day.
However, as Politico’s Meredith McGraw wrote, the president isn’t always getting the coverage he would like.
“The gambit has been challenged by a trail of negative headlines that have followed the president: articles about rallies that eschew pandemic guidelines, news of people sickened by coronavirus afterward, spats with local officials that dominate regional coverage before and after a visit,” she explained before adding, “… the local coverage has led to some awkward moments, particularly when local reporters press the president or his surrogates on why the campaign continues to hold large, crowded rallies without mandatory mask wearing or any social distancing.”
Case in point, Charles Benson of WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee pressed the president by asking, “Your own health experts say avoid crowds and a lack of compliance would lead to preventable death.”
The campaign is also dealing blowback in the local press after the rallies when reports of COVID-19 outbreaks hit the news, drawing negative attention to the presidential visits.
“After two campaign stops in Minnesota, 16 cases were linked to one rally in Bemidji, and three additional cases were linked to another rally in Duluth, according to local health officials. While the numbers aren’t large, they do generate unflattering local coverage,” McGraw wrote.
You can read more here.
2020 Election
More than 2 dozen constitutional law experts endorsed a bill to create 18-year term limits for Supreme Court
Over two dozen constitutional law experts on Friday endorsed legislation recently introduced by a trio of House Democrats that would establish 18-year term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices.
The endorsement letter (pdf) signed by professors and scholars across the country, along with a former U.S. senator and a former chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court, comes as the Senate GOP is trying to confirm right-wing Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's third nominee to the high court, before the November general election.
2020 Election
That annoying barrage of political texts? It’s only going to get worse
MIAMI — As election season reaches a crescendo, campaign ads aren’t just hanging from your doorknob, filling up your mailbox, cluttering your inbox, interrupting your favorite TV shows and beckoning from billboards. Politicians are capitalizing on an increasingly popular way to win your vote by inundating your cellphone with text messages.More than a billion texts will be sent in support of local, statewide and national campaigns by Nov. 3, say candidates and their consultants. Like it or not, they’ve found texting to be an effective, efficient method for using personal data to engage directly... (more…)
2020 Election
‘I voted for a guy named Trump,’ the president says after voting in person in Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump has voted twice by mail since becoming a Palm Beach County resident one year ago. But on Saturday, like so many other Florida Republicans, Donald Trump voted for Donald Trump in person.Trump cast his ballot at the Palm Beach County main library in West Palm Beach at around 10 a.m. Trump voted alone in a private room at the library, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Outside, Trump supporters waved flags and chanted, hoping to catch glimpse of the president.He emerged from his private voting room around 10:17 a.m. With libra... (more…)