CBS hires 24-hour security for Lesley Stahl after she receives death threats following Trump interview

The CBS News network has reportedly hired full-time security for “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl following a death threat one of her family members received after her exclusive interview with President Donald Trump.
The network’s decision came shortly after an unidentified suspect called Stahl and threatened her and her family saying “something about neo-Nazis,” according to TMZ. The mysterious call came just hours before Trump leaked his own copy of the interview via Facebook.
The Los Angeles Police Department has not confirmed whether or not an investigation has been launched into the call. However, the publication confirmed that the 78-year-old news correspondent now has full security at her home and when she goes out publicly.
The interview caught the attention of viewers everywhere after it was reported that the president abruptly ended his sit-down discussion with Stahl amid complaints of “tough” questions.
Shortly after Trump released the footage, CBS also released a statement. According to the network, Trump’s decision to upload the 37-minute video prior to the official release date would not “deter ’60 Minutes’ from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades.”
Despite Trump leaking the video, CBS News still received record-breaking viewership when the official interview aired. More than 17 million viewers tuned it, which marked CBS’ largest audience since the network aired its Stormy Daniels segment in 2018.
