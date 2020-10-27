Quantcast
Connect with us

CBS hires 24-hour security for Lesley Stahl after she receives death threats following Trump interview

Published

1 min ago

on

CBS "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl (screengrab).

The CBS News network has reportedly hired full-time security for “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl following a death threat one of her family members received after her exclusive interview with President Donald Trump.

The network’s decision came shortly after an unidentified suspect called Stahl and threatened her and her family saying “something about neo-Nazis,” according to TMZ. The mysterious call came just hours before Trump leaked his own copy of the interview via Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Los Angeles Police Department has not confirmed whether or not an investigation has been launched into the call. However, the publication confirmed that the 78-year-old news correspondent now has full security at her home and when she goes out publicly.

The interview caught the attention of viewers everywhere after it was reported that the president abruptly ended his sit-down discussion with Stahl amid complaints of “tough” questions.

Shortly after Trump released the footage, CBS also released a statement. According to the network, Trump’s decision to upload the 37-minute video prior to the official release date would not “deter ’60 Minutes’ from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades.”

Despite Trump leaking the video, CBS News still received record-breaking viewership when the official interview aired. More than 17 million viewers tuned it, which marked CBS’ largest audience since the network aired its Stormy Daniels segment in 2018.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Church pastor apologizes for superspreader event that left 60 with COVID — but excludes part of his congregation

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Brooks Pentecostal Church Pastor Matthew Shaw apologized to the Waldo County community in Maine for a COVID-19 outbreak at his church that has now been linked to at least 60 cases -- with one caveat: anyone wishing to see his apology as a means to "further your cause and your agenda," he noted.

"We want to say today that we regret what has happened. We ask your forgiveness," Shaw said in the video. "We apologize that the sickness came to our church. And we apologize for the consequences that maybe the community is feeling, the fear that is settling into the hearts of men and women," Shaw said. "Those of you that might've been inconvenienced by the limitations that are put in place after a virus breaks out and certainly those today that even might have physically been affected by the virus. We are encouraged that those that went into the hospital after we had stated there were no hospitalizations—we are receiving reports from the family that they are progressing and we're believing for a full recovery."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-owned Mar-a-Lago billed taxpayers $3 — for a glass of water

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

How much have President Donald Trump's businesses been nickel-and-diming American taxpayers?

So much that his Mar-a-Lago resort sent a bill in which they asked to be reimbursed $3 for every glass of water they served during a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Washington Post reports that the $3-per-glass-of-water bill was part of a larger bill in which Mar-a-Lago asked the government to pay "$13,700 for guest rooms, $16,500 for food and wine and $6,000 for the roses and other floral arrangements" while hosting Abe.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Conservative lays out 3 possible Biden victory scenarios — including a Herbert Hoover-like ‘repudiation’ of Trump

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

With the 2020 presidential election only a week away, President Donald Trump is still hoping to pull off a narrow Electoral College victory if he can perform well in enough swing states — and Florida and Pennsylvania are at the top of his list. But conservative journalist William Kristol, one of Trump's most blistering critics on the right, is hoping that Trump loses badly. And Kristol lays out three possible scenarios for a Trump loss in an October 27 article for The Bulwark.

In his article, Kristol argues that a Trump loss and a victory for former Vice President Joe Biden could be Scenario #1: Retirement, Scenario #2: Rejection or Scenario #3: Repudiation.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE