Quantcast
Connect with us

China beefs up laws to handle epidemics, protect whistleblowers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Coronavirus Wuhan China (AFP:STR)

China has passed a new law to improve its handling of disease outbreaks — including protecting whistleblowers — following a cascade of criticism over its coronavirus response and accusations of an early cover-up.

The new biosecurity law, approved by lawmakers on Saturday, flags the right to report “acts that endanger biosecurity” and calls for risk prevention systems, ranging from active monitoring to emergency plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

It takes effect from April 15 next year.

“Any work unit or individual has the right to report acts that endanger biosecurity,” the regulation said.

“When a report is required according to the law, no work unit or individual shall conceal (it)… or hinder others from making a report,” it added on infectious diseases and epidemics.

China’s approval of the law comes in the face of Western criticism on the coronavirus, over accusations that it covered up the initial outbreak and silenced early whistleblowers.

But China has been trying to reshape this narrative, with authorities seeking instead to model the country as a vanguard in the pandemic fight.

Although doctor Li Wenliang who alerted colleagues to the new coronavirus in late December was at first reprimanded, a national outpouring of grief and anger over his death prompted Beijing to redirect criticism to local officials and subsequently paint him as a hero.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Xi Jinping in February raised the need to speed up establishing the biosecurity law, urging for reforms of mechanisms to prevent major outbreaks.

Under the new law, those who conceal information, omit making reports or prevent others from reporting infectious diseases could be given warnings or suspended.

The new law also calls for systems including to regularly monitor biosafety risks, and to trace the origins of incidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disease prevention agencies are also to help predict the occurrence and prevalence of emerging diseases.

Based on these predictions, authorities should announce warnings and adopt prevention measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Beijing established an information system after the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak that allowed for real-time reports of outbreaks, provincial authorities came under fire during the coronavirus outbreak for perceived incompetence, including delays in announcing the public health emergency.

The new biosecurity law also takes aim at the management of research facilities, flagging the need for emergency plans for biosafety incidents.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Paranoid Trump compiling enemies list of conservatives who are turning on him: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump is building up an enemies list of GOP lawmakers and other conservatives who have been critical of him as his re-election campaign staggers to the finish line, with the intent of taking revenge should he manage to pull off a victory on November 3rd.

Following a week when Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) told supporters that the party is facing a "bloodbath" on November 3rd , and put the blame squarely on Trump, the Beast reports Sasse's comments --and rumblings from other conservative lawmakers -- have not gone unnoticed at the White House.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s collapsing campaign is crippling Lindsey Graham’s re-election hopes: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is in the fight of his political life that could see his time in the Senate come to a close in November due to his close association with Donald Trump.

With his numbers in the polls showing him in a virtual tie with Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison, Graham is reportedly hoping his rush to seat Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court will rally enough conservatives to turn out at the polls to stave off what would be an embarrassing defeat.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Noam Chomsky: ‘If you don’t push the lever for the Democrats, you are assisting Trump’

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Noam Chomsky, one of the world's foremost public intellectuals, has provided the international left with wisdom, guidance and inspiration for nearly 60 years. Proving that he operates at the locus where argumentation and activism meet, he demonstrates indispensable intellectual leadership on issues of foreign policy, democratic socialism and rejection of corporate media bromides.This article first appeared in Salon

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE