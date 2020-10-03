Chris Christie hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting coronavirus

In a tweet on Saturday, Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) wrote: “In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”

A second tweet read, “I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon.”

