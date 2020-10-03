Quantcast
Chris Christie hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on "Deadline: White House" with Nicolle Wallace.

In a tweet on Saturday, Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) wrote: “In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure.”

A second tweet read, “I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon.”

2020 Election

Three GOP senators are quarantined — Democrats can now seize control of the Senate

Published

27 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Now that three Republican senators are in quarantine due to complications of COVID-19, Democrats seem to have regained control of Congress - if they decide to leverage the opportunity.

The potential was broken down by The Prospect executive editor David Dayen.

News broke Saturday that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third GOP senator to contract the deadly virus this week. With the report that Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) are under quarantine, the U.S. Senate is now up for grabs.

Breaking Banner

Trump bypasses Kayleigh McEnany — dictates ‘hospital bed’ statement to Rudy Giuliani: report

Published

38 mins ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump bypassed the White House communications department and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday, choosing to issue a statement through his private defense attorney.

"President Donald Trump phoned Rudy Giuliani from his hospital bed Saturday afternoon to declare he feels so healthy, 'I could get out of here right now.' The former Big Apple mayor said his friend of 30 years sounded hale and hearty during the 2:30 p.m. conversation," NY Post reports.

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter sought by police in Texas after being caught on tape punching protester in gas station parking lot

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 3, 2020

By

Authorities in Texas are searching for a Trump supporter who was caught on tape punching a man in the face.

In a profane video posted online on Saturday, a man can be seen shouting about masks to a man holding a sign.

"I'll f*cking eat your f*cking face off, motherf*cker," the man shouts. "You want a f*cking piece?"

The man shouts, "I'll f*ck you up" as he cocks his right arm and then punches the man in the face.

After the victim hit the ground, the man who threw the punch can be heard shouting, "Get up motherf*cker!"

The man is now being sought by police for assault.

