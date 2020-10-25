Chris Wallace battles GOP chairwoman over laptop smear: ‘Do you have any proof Joe Biden took one penny?’
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday refused to say if she had any proof of allegations of corruption against Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter.
Fox News host Chris Wallace grilled McDaniel about the Trump campaign’s smear against the Biden family on Fox News Sunday.
“Do you have any proof — because he’s denied it — do you have any proof that Joe Biden every took one penny from either a foreign country or a foreign company?” Wallace asked.
“I think that’s incumbent upon the press to start investigating,” McDaniel replied. “I think what’s frightening is we should have a free and fair press that should be looking at a laptop that has not been disputed by the Biden campaign to be authentic. These emails are deeply troubling as it looks like Hunter Biden is negotiating with a Chinese energy company to profit, not just for himself, but for his father.”
Although McDaniel could not provide any “proof” of her accusations, she said “it warrants an investigation.”
“That’s not my job,” she insisted. “That’s the press’ job. That’s the FBI — those who have this laptop to look into it.”
Wallace interrupted: “The FBI has had the hard drive since December. Why haven’t they come up with any evidence?”
“I don’t know!” McDaniel snapped back. “I’m not in the internal aspects of that investigation. But what’s more disturbing, Chris, is Twitter is censoring these stories. The press is saying this has been debunked without even investigating it. Why are they doing that?”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Chris Wallace battles GOP chairwoman over laptop smear: ‘Do you have any proof Joe Biden took one penny?’
Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on Sunday refused to say if she had any proof of allegations of corruption against Democratic nominee Joe Biden's son Hunter.
Fox News host Chris Wallace grilled McDaniel about the Trump campaign's smear against the Biden family on Fox News Sunday.
"Do you have any proof -- because he's denied it -- do you have any proof that Joe Biden every took one penny from either a foreign country or a foreign company?" Wallace asked.
"I think that's incumbent upon the press to start investigating," McDaniel replied. "I think what's frightening is we should have a free and fair press that should be looking at a laptop that has not been disputed by the Biden campaign to be authentic. These emails are deeply troubling as it looks like Hunter Biden is negotiating with a Chinese energy company to profit, not just for himself, but for his father."
2020 Election
‘Terrified little boy’ Trump is going to ‘burn it all down’ because he can’t face losing the election: Mary Trump
In an interview with the Guardian, Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump said there is no telling what will happen in the final days of the 2020 presidential and then its aftermath, but she is worried that the president will "burn it all down" as he is faced with losing the election and then facing criminal charges in the aftermath.
Relying on her background as a psychologist, the president's niece issued a dire warning that if the president goes down, he will try to take everything around him down with him.
2020 Election
‘Dark moment for the Senate’: Republicans block consideration of COVID relief to speed up Barrett confirmation
Republicans on Saturday blocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's attempt during a rare weekend session to force consideration of a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill as the GOP rushed ahead with its effort to confirm right-wing judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court just before the November election.
After a speech decrying the Barrett confirmation process as "a very dark moment for the Senate," Schumer requested unanimous consent for the chamber to take up a revised version of the HEROES Act that the Democrat-controlled House passed earlier this month. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has refused to allow a Senate vote on the bill despite growing suffering across the nation and warnings that failure to approve additional spending could cause lasting damage to the economy.