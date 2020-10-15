Christians blast Trump in new ad: ‘The days of using our faith for your benefit are over’

A Christian activist group is calling President Donald Trump an opportunistic hypocrite.

The “Not Our Faith” Super PAC, whose advisers include former Obama campaign faith adviser Michael Wear and former Rep. Tom Delay (R-TX) aide Autumn Vandehei, has launched a six-figure TV and digital ad campaign targeting Christian votes, reported Huffington Post.

“Mr. President, the days of using our faith for your benefit are over,” the ad says. “We know you need the support of Christians like us to win this election. But you can’t have it.”

“Christians don’t need Trump to save them,” the spot adds. “The truth is that Trump needs Christians to save his flailing campaign.”