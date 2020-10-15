Quantcast
Connect with us

Christians blast Trump in new ad: ‘The days of using our faith for your benefit are over’

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (AFP)

A Christian activist group is calling President Donald Trump an opportunistic hypocrite.

The “Not Our Faith” Super PAC, whose advisers include former Obama campaign faith adviser Michael Wear and former Rep. Tom Delay (R-TX) aide Autumn Vandehei, has launched a six-figure TV and digital ad campaign targeting Christian votes, reported Huffington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. President, the days of using our faith for your benefit are over,” the ad says. “We know you need the support of Christians like us to win this election. But you can’t have it.”

“Christians don’t need Trump to save them,” the spot adds. “The truth is that Trump needs Christians to save his flailing campaign.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley would rather not talk about the GOP’s ‘Josh Hawley problem’

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

On the day that Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court was announced, I wrote that it would be wrong as well as politically unwise for Democrats to attack her on religious grounds. And they haven’t.Instead, in the days since, Democrats have talked about everything but Barrett’s faith. They’ve argued against confirming her during an election. They’ve argued against confirming her during a pandemic. Again and again, they’ve warned that Barrett would, if confirmed, side with those who want to kill the Affordable Care Act and overturn Roe v. Wade. Not because of her religious beliefs,... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How far-right groups emboldened by Trump are challenging cities and states

Published

9 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

PORTLAND, Ore. — When wildfires threatened rural Oregon communities last month, another unwelcome phenomenon accompanied them: armed vigilantes blocking entry to outsiders, based on false rumors that protesters had not only started the fires, but also were there to loot the evacuated homes.Throughout the West and beyond, in a summer marked by protests seeking racial justice, armed vigilantes also have shown up at Black Lives Matter events in small towns and big cities alike. Their presence in some places has the tacit support of law enforcement or even local elected officials.Now, experts who ... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Amy Coney Barrett is even more ‘extreme’ on gun rights than her Republican defenders in the Senate

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett argued in a dissent last year that felons should be allowed to own guns, a position Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee long opposed before defending President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the bench.

Barrett, who was appointed to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals by Trump, broke with two fellow Republican-appointed judges with more than 70 years of experience and Attorney General Bill Barr's Department of Justice to defend gun rights for felon, according to The Washington Post.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE