Church pastor apologizes for superspreader event that left 60 with COVID — but excludes part of his congregation
Brooks Pentecostal Church Pastor Matthew Shaw apologized to the Waldo County community in Maine for a COVID-19 outbreak at his church that has now been linked to at least 60 cases — with one caveat: anyone wishing to see his apology as a means to “further your cause and your agenda,” he noted.
“We want to say today that we regret what has happened. We ask your forgiveness,” Shaw said in the video. “We apologize that the sickness came to our church. And we apologize for the consequences that maybe the community is feeling, the fear that is settling into the hearts of men and women,” Shaw said. “Those of you that might’ve been inconvenienced by the limitations that are put in place after a virus breaks out and certainly those today that even might have physically been affected by the virus. We are encouraged that those that went into the hospital after we had stated there were no hospitalizations—we are receiving reports from the family that they are progressing and we’re believing for a full recovery.”
Then came the exclusionary sentiment.
“When I say the community, I don’t refer to every person that has taken this opportunity to further your cause and your agenda, that you have used this opportunity just to voice your opposition against the church, but rather those of you for 25 years that we have stood with and stood by,” Shaw said. “On Sundays after church services when we stood in lines at the local grocery stores waiting on a pizza or a deli sandwich, and we smiled and talked and conversed as neighbors grabbing our groceries for the upcoming week.”
Conservative lays out 3 possible Biden victory scenarios — including a Herbert Hoover-like ‘repudiation’ of Trump
With the 2020 presidential election only a week away, President Donald Trump is still hoping to pull off a narrow Electoral College victory if he can perform well in enough swing states — and Florida and Pennsylvania are at the top of his list. But conservative journalist William Kristol, one of Trump's most blistering critics on the right, is hoping that Trump loses badly. And Kristol lays out three possible scenarios for a Trump loss in an October 27 article for The Bulwark.
In his article, Kristol argues that a Trump loss and a victory for former Vice President Joe Biden could be Scenario #1: Retirement, Scenario #2: Rejection or Scenario #3: Repudiation.
Where the president goes, coronavirus follows: Analysis shows spike in COVID-19 cases after Trump rallies
Half of the 22 campaign rallies held by President Donald Trump between June and September were followed by county-level increases in Covid-19 cases, suggesting that these frequent in-person events attracting thousands of people may be unnecessarily intensifying the spread of coronavirus and "endangering host communities" throughout the United States.
That's according to a new analysis from the Center for American Progress (CAP), based on an examination of county-level data on Covid-19 from the New York Times.
"Eight months into the pandemic, we know the factors that can stop the spread of the coronavirus. The president and his team have flouted the rules at every turn."—Emily Gee, Center for American ProgressBy comparing the number of daily new cases and the seven-day moving average of new cases during the 21 days before and after each rally, researchers were able to discern the extent to which Trump's rallies "were associated with heightened cases."
Obama lays bare Trump’s TV ratings fixation: ‘He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage’
Former President Barack Obama on Tuesday asserted that President Donald Trump is "jealous" of the media coverage that has been given to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This week, do you know what he brought up?" Obama asked a group of Joe Biden's supporters in Orlando, Florida. "The crowd size at the inauguration again. Saying his was bigger. Who is thinking about that right now? Nobody except him."
Obama noted that over 225,000 Americans are dead due to COVID-19.
"And what's his closing argument?" the former president continued. "That people are too focused on COVID. He said this at one of his rallies. 'COVID, COVID, COVID,' he's complaining. He's jealous of COVID's media coverage."