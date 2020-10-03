Clint Eastwood prepares for new film and role: US media

President Donald Trump was treated Friday for Covid-19 with a high-dose of the experimental antibody drug developed by the US biotech firm Regeneron.

What is it, how far along are its clinical trials, and why do some experts disagree with using a medicine before it's been approved?

Here's what you need to know.

Regeneron's treatment, called REGN-COV2, is a combination or "cocktail" of two antibodies: infection-fighting proteins that were developed to bind to the part of the new coronavirus that it uses to invade human cells.

The antibodies attach themselves to different parts of the virus' "spike protein," distorting its structure -- similar in a way to knocking a key out of shape so it no longer fits its lock.