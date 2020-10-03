Clint Eastwood prepares for new film and role: US media
Los Angeles (AFP) – Clint Eastwood, 90, will direct and star in a new film, “Cry Macho”, US media reported Friday.It is unclear when filming will begin but Eastwood has already started scouting shooting locations, entertainment news site Deadline reported.The screenplay for “Cry Macho” — which has not been officially given the go-ahead by Warner Bros — was written by N. Richard Nash, author of the 1970 novel of the same name. Scriptwriter Nick Schenk, who worked with Eastwood on “Gran Torino” (2008) and “The Mule” (2018), is also reported to be involved.The story is about a one-time rodeo st…
2020 Election
Biden, once mocked by Trump, now the only man on campaign trail
Grand Rapids (United States) (AFP) - For months Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for his cautious campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic.But with the president in quarantine from Friday after testing positive for Covid-19, his Trump train derailed for now, Democratic challenger Biden has the stage to himself one month before Election Day.It is too soon to predict how Trump's diagnosis could impact the White House race, already the most turbulent US presidential battle of modern times and one repeatedly upended by history-making events.But the irony of the latest twist in the septuagenarian s... (more…)
2020 Election
‘Delicious cake’ and free Teslas: This week on the US campaign trail
Washington (AFP) - The announcement that President Donald Trump has coronavirus has shaken the run up to US elections on November 3.While the future of Trump's campaigning efforts remains up in the air, the past week, which included one of the most chaotic presidential debates in US memory, provided a potpourri of odd and wacky moments.'Inshallah'During Tuesday's debate, as Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden went toe to toe on stage in Cleveland, Ohio, the former vice president seemed exasperated by Trump's insistence that he would go public with his taxes, a longstanding promise on whic... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Here’s what you need to know about Regeneron’s — President Trump’s Covid-19 treatment
President Donald Trump was treated Friday for Covid-19 with a high-dose of the experimental antibody drug developed by the US biotech firm Regeneron.
What is it, how far along are its clinical trials, and why do some experts disagree with using a medicine before it's been approved?
Here's what you need to know.
Regeneron's treatment, called REGN-COV2, is a combination or "cocktail" of two antibodies: infection-fighting proteins that were developed to bind to the part of the new coronavirus that it uses to invade human cells.
The antibodies attach themselves to different parts of the virus' "spike protein," distorting its structure -- similar in a way to knocking a key out of shape so it no longer fits its lock.