CNN: ‘The West Wing is effectively shut down now’
CNN correspondents reported on Monday that the spread of coronavirus at the White House has left the West Wing “effectively shut down.”
The news of the dire situation at the White House came after Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and at least two other staffers tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
“The West Wing is effectively shut down now,” CNN’s Brianna Keilar reported. “The coronavirus outbreak at the White House got worse. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and two of her aides reveal that they have tested positive.”
White House correspondent Jim Acosta offered additional details.
“This is inexplicable, inexcusable,” Acosta said of McEnany’s recent mask-free press briefings. “I just walked up to lower and upper press [offices] as it’s called in the West Wing… those are the areas where the press staffers and communications staffers work every day. It’s usually a beehive of activity. Those offices are almost entirely empty. It is eerily silent in the at corner of the West Wing right now as all of those staffers — almost all of those staffers — have been asked to go home, work remotely as a precaution.”
“And so what we essentially have over here at the White House is kind of a hot zone for the coronavirus,” he added. “They finally had their super-spreader event and it is now infecting other people inside the West Wing.”
2020 Election
The Lincoln Project uses leaked recording to slam GOP senator in brutal new ad
A new ad went live on The Lincoln Project Monday that exposed Senator Dan Sullivan’s (R-AK) "extensive ties to the special interest group responsible for the controversial Pebble Mine."
In the ad, Pebble Mine executives discuss their power and control over Sullivan.
“Dan Sullivan has shown Alaskans where his loyalties lie,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “Alaskans deserve a Senator who will listen to their concerns and will act in their best interest, not special interest. Dan Sullivan doesn’t represent Alaska’s values.”
2020 Election
Trump has clearly ordered his personal doctors lie to the nation about his COVID-19 condition
This is not Reality TV. This is reality.
Donald Trump, the most powerful man in the world, has become infected with a deadly virus. He has spent the weekend receiving an emergency medical regimen ingesting him with more drugs than an 80s rock star. These include steroids, widely known for their mood-altering behavior.
Trump has clearly demanded that his doctors lie to the nation and world about his treatment, which they have done. He just ordered up America’s first-ever photo-op motorcade ride-- empirically endangering the health and lives of Secret Service officers-- in a macabre display that made pen pal Kim Jong Un blush. Maybe this is just Trump being Trump, but we truly don’t know that for certain. So, we wait.
2020 Election
WATCH: Biden jogs up stairs to board airplane as Trump recovers from COVID-19 in hospital
Democratic candidate Joe Biden demonstrated his physical fitness on Monday by jogging up the stairs to his campaign airplane.
Before leaving his home state of Delaware for a campaign event in Florida, Biden told reporters on the airport tarmac that he would be willing to go forward with a presidential debate if the experts say it's safe.
"Listen to the science," Biden said. "If the scientists say that it's safe then I think that's fine. I'll do whatever the experts say is the appropriate thing to do."
"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to have a town hall meeting if that occurs," he added.