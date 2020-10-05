CNN’s Cuomo shreds Trump for ‘propaganda’ stunt at the White House trying to pretend he’s recovered
On CNN Monday, Chris Cuomo tore into President Donald Trump for his staged return to the White House after days at Walter Reed — even as he is still visibly ill from COVID-19.
“He didn’t just walk in the White House one time with no mask tonight,” said Cuomo, himself a survivor of the virus. “He had his video crew capture that stupid scene again so he could put out propaganda. Fronting a lie to his people. Once again. Just like don’t worry about the mask. Now he said don’t worry about COVID. Don’t let it control your life. Just propaganda. That’s all it is. I know there’s sound to it. I will not play it for you. Why should I? How much bullsh*t do you need in your life?”
“‘Don’t let COVID control your life,'” said Cuomo. “Nobody wants it to control their life. A hospital suite and 48 hour care and experimental drugs and all the best of everything all the time. And I’m not saying he shouldn’t have it. I’m saying you should. Isn’t that his damn job, is to kill himself — you know, he ‘loves to work.’ Then do the work! A leader would go and do everything that you are not supposed to do and force people in places where they can get sick? ‘We’ve never had anybody get sick.’ Yeah, tell it to the people in the Rose Garden, the only place we can reasonably contact trace. Who knows who was at his rallies.”
“Don’t be afraid of COVID?” raged Cuomo. “10,000 have died in the last 13 days. Don’t be afraid of COVID. It took down the most powerful person in the world, and he went to the hospital. His recklessness makes it impossible to be sympathetic!”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump’s departure from the hospital will open the floodgates — he’s in for a political beatdown: Ex-White House adviser
On CNN Monday, former White House adviser David Gergen warned that President Donald Trump will face political "all-out war" as a consequence of having left Walter Reed despite his unclear medical condition and ongoing COVID-19 infection.
"I did feel tonight that the president was returning from the world of medicine to the world of politics," said Gergen. "People on the Democratic side have generally been pretty quiet last few days. Biden pulled negative ads, for example. He is going to get in the thick of it now, it will be a fight. One of the things you'll hear again and again, we have millions of people going to vote early. They deserve to know the health outlook for both nominees, they need to tell us and tell us in detail what their health situations are."
2020 Election
CNN’s Acosta worried about ‘Patient Zero’ Trump bringing virus ‘back to the White House’
Moments before President Donald J. Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center to return home to the White House via Marine One, CNN's Jim Acosta referred to the president as "patient zero."
"They'll try to ask him [Trump] some questions as he comes into the White House," Acosta said. "But keep in mind this is not just the president returning to the White House. This may be patient zero. This is the virus coming back to the White House."
Acosta dug into the depths of what it was really like at the White House with so many staffers having fallen ill with COVID-19 and out of commission.
2020 Election
CNN reports that 69 percent of Americans don’t trust what the White House is saying about Trump’s health
A new CNN poll revealed Monday that two-thirds of Americans don't trust what the White House is saying about the president's health since his COVID-19 hospitalization at Walter Reed Medical Center. A mere 12 percent of Americans said they trusted almost all of the medical messaging coming out of the White House pertaining to this issue.
The disapproval rating of Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is at 60 percent with an additional 63 percent responding they don't believe his own infection will alter the way he handles the pandemic going forward.