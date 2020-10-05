Quantcast
Video of Trump’s return to the White House appears to show him ‘wincing in pain’ and ‘gasping for air’: reports

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump wincing in pain (Image via Twitter/@therecount)

On Monday, after President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center after days of coronavirus treatment, some observers noticed that the president appeared to still be in considerable pain as he put on a show for the cameras.

Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, insisted that the president is in a fit enough condition to be discharged from the hospital. However, aides to the president reportedly advised him against leaving.


Breaking Banner

White House blockading COVID vaccine guidelines that could prevent release before the election: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

On Monday, The New York Times reported that top White House officials, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, are blocking FDA guidelines for the emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, taking particular issue with a provision that would make it virtually impossible for any vaccine to be available before the election.

"The Food and Drug Administration submitted the guidelines to the Office of Management and Budget for approval more than two weeks ago, but they stalled in the office of Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff," reported Sharon LaFraniere and Noah Weiland. "Their approval is now seen as highly unlikely."

2020 Election

Widespread shock after Trump removes mask before entering White House: ‘What in the hell is going on?’

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

During a planned photo-op at the White House, President Donald J. Trump walked up one flight of stairs and subsequently removed his mask - endangering nearby staff, reporters and Secret Service members. The world was watching and the ultimate showman played it up - the way he has his entire life. Except something was different this time: the high-profile COVID-19 positive patient was visibly gasping for air.

"President Trump is not setting a good example at how to respond in this pandemic," Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) told CNN's Erin Bernett on Outfront Monday night.

On MSNBC, former Florida congressman David Jolly said, “We’ve got a COVID hot spot at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue."

Breaking Banner

White House reporter reveals why she fears she caught COVID during West Wing outbreak

Published

48 mins ago

on

October 5, 2020

By

CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid on Monday revealed why she is working from home after being in proximity with Trump administration officials who have tested positive fore the virus.

Reid posted a photo showing her sitting in the front row at Thursday's White House press briefing.

While Reid was wearing a mask, she was in proximity to two Trump administration officials who were not doing so and have subsequently tested positive for the disease.

I sat in close proximity to two maskless, now COVID positive, White House staffers at last Thursday’s briefing. So I am now working from home & getting regular COVID tests. pic.twitter.com/B8JdrLEq55

