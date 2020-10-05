Video of Trump’s return to the White House appears to show him ‘wincing in pain’ and ‘gasping for air’: reports

On Monday, after President Donald Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center after days of coronavirus treatment, some observers noticed that the president appeared to still be in considerable pain as he put on a show for the cameras.

Trump appears to wince after removing his mask before giving a thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/kj4SdDSYVX — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2020

Trump appears to be wincing in pain while he breathes pic.twitter.com/YKhGhu0VN0 — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) October 5, 2020

Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, insisted that the president is in a fit enough condition to be discharged from the hospital. However, aides to the president reportedly advised him against leaving.