CNN’s Jake Tapper corners Trump campaign strategist over attack on MSNBC’s Chris Hayes
The director of strategic communications for the president’s 2020 re-election campaign was cornered by CNN’s Jake Tapper late Friday evening.
It all started with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.
On his MSNBC show, Hayes on Friday gave voice to a topic of widespread speculation: Why is the White House refusing to say when President Donald Trump last tested negative before he contracted COVID-19.
That information could be key to the contact tracing efforts going on in multiple states following the coronavirus “super-spreader” White House event for Amy Coney Barrett.
Hayes deduced what many have been thinking.
“The only reasonable conclusion to draw is that the president did not actually test negative before he got in a room with former Vice President Joe Biden, for last week’s debate,” said the host of “All in with Chris Hayes.”
.@chrislhayes on the White House refusing to reveal when Trump’s last negative test was:
“The only reasonable conclusion to draw is that the president did not actually test negative before he got in a room with former Vice President Joe Biden, for last week's debate." pic.twitter.com/8WtRwlHHIN
— All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) October 10, 2020
Trump campaign strategist Marc Lotter lashed out at Hayes for the segment.
“The only ‘reasonable conclusion’ is you FAILED Journalism 101 because your job is to report facts – not your opinion,” Lotter claimed, falsely describing the job of a cable news host.
CNN’s Jake Tapper ended the conversation with one question.
So answer the question, Marc: when did the president last test negative? https://t.co/owaueDyrw3
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 10, 2020
Lotter did not reply within 30 minutes of Tapper asking the question.
2020 Election
Trump’s demand for DOJ to persecute his political enemies is ‘a jarring moment without precedent’: Washington Post
President Donald Trump's push to have AG Bill Barr prosecute his political opponents is "a jarring moment without precedent in modern American history," according to a new Washington Post report.
"President Trump publicly pressured the Justice Department on Friday to move against his political adversaries and complained that Attorney General William P. Barr is not doing enough to deliver results of a probe into how the Obama administration investigated possible collusion between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign," correspondents Anne Gearan, Matt Zapotosky, Karoun Demirjian and Josh Dawsey reported Friday evening.
2020 Election
Republicans are waging all-out war on democracy — and now they’re openly admitting it
Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah sparked a backlash this week when made an undercurrent of the modern conservative movement and the driving ideology of the Republican Party explicit.
"We're not a democracy," Lee tweeted on Oct. 7.
Twitter's not exactly known for the capacity to have in-depth discussions on political philosophy, but Lee hadn't even come close to using up his 280 characters. After significant outrage stirred by his first tweet, Lee expanded on the idea the following day with a slightly longer message.
2020 Election
WATCH: Joy Reid rips Trump for pouring gasoline on the fire of the right-wing extremist inferno
MSNBC's Joy Reid played a clip on her Friday evening show that included a sheriff whose viewpoint was that the boogaloo militia should be innocent until proven guilty. The boogaloo militia was the party responsible for the attempted kidnapping Thursday of Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI).
"Are they trying to kidnap? Because a lot of people are angry with the governor [Gretchen Whitmer] and they want her arrested," stated Barry County, Michigan sheriff Dar Leaf. "So were they trying to arrest or was this a kidnap attempt? Because you could see in Michigan if it's a felony, you could make a felony arrest. These guys are innocent until proven guilty so I'm not even sure."