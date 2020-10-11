CNN’s Tapper shuts down Larry Kudlow after he insists ‘we are learning to live with the virus’
Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Donald Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow was pulled up short by host Jake Tapper for blithely stating America is rapidly moving forward because “we are learning to live with the virus,” with the CNN host pointing out the growing death total.
Kudlow was appearing on CNN to discuss the debate in Congress on yet another COVID-related stimulus bill when he made the “moving forward” statement that made Tapper sit up straight.
“We are are in a strong rebound,” Kulow insisted. “Lower taxes and lower regulations going way back are still in place and businesses are reopening. We are learning to deal with the virus in a targeted safe prevented way. All I’m saying is some targeted assistance wrote go a long way right now–.”
“We are not learning with the virus, Larry!” the incredulous Tapper interrupted. “We just had four days in a row of 50,000 infections, the death rate in the highest in the world. Let’s focus on your area of expertise.”
“One second, Jake. I want to clarify, living with the virus,” Kudlow backtracked. “Look. 5,000 experts just signed a petition led by people from Harvard, Stanford, Oxford University. These are scientists, these are doctors, health care workers who say we can deal with this virus going on while we are getting new therapies, we are getting new vaccines are coming around. It’s not just living with the virus. As long as we protect the most vulnerable, as long as we preserve the key guidelines, yes, we can get through this. We are not going to shut down the whole economy. There is no reason for that. We will take care of the vulnerable — that is the key point.”
“Well, so much you just said. I had you on to talk about the economy and not health care matters. About the key guidelines, you might want to tell the guy in the building right behind you,” Tapper replied while noting the White House serving as Kudlow’s backdrop.
Watch below:
2020 Election
With Florida’s hotel workers still jobless, unions pivot to canvass for Democrats
MIAMI — Before the coronavirus pandemic, Ketty Toussaint Rene kept her hands busy every day working the same way she had for three years scrubbing dishes at the largest hotel in Miami-Dade County for a little more than $13 an hour. Now, she says her knuckles are so sore from knocking on doors that she has resorted to carrying around a 2-inch white piece of stone she found at home to do the knocking for her.Toussaint Rene is one of thousands of the state’s hospitality workers who were laid off in March when the pandemic decimated South Florida’s hotel industry, leaving a majority of minimum wag... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump support is less important than ethnic antagonism in explaining anti-democratic views among Republicans
New research provides evidence that ethnic antagonism has a substantial negative effect on Republicans’ commitment to democracy.The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, indicate that perceptions that minorities have taken more than their fair share of political power and government resources are more strongly linked to anti-democratic sentiments than other factors, such as sociodemographic variables and support for President Donald Trump.“All through the 2016 campaign, the folks at the New York Times seemed to think that if they just ran one more 5,000-word ... (more…)
2020 Election
Campaigns sidestep Cambridge Analytica crackdown with new methods
Washington (AFP) - "Your early vote has not been recorded," one text message said, with a link for more information.Other messages tell voters they are not registered, or offer unverified information about a political opponent.Fraudulent messages like these are drawing attention as political campaigns ramp up data collection and voter targeting using their own technology to circumvent restrictions imposed by social media platforms following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.Facebook barred apps which scraped data on users and their contacts after revelations about the now-defunct British consult... (more…)