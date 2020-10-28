Quantcast
Comedian sets internet ablaze with viral parody of Trump’s cultish and freezing fans

Published

26 mins ago

on

Blaire Erskine (Image via Twitter).

On Wednesday, comedian Blaire Erskine posted a parody video to Twitter, with herself playing a Trump supporter stoically braving freezing weather to see the president.

Trump has come under fire for his rally in Omaha, Nebraska, for leaving elderly supporters in cold and unhealthy conditions.

“I’m having a great time,” said Erskine. “I can’t feel my body, but I don’t really need my body. This is about Trump’s body.”

“I think this whole thing’s been blown way out of proportion,” Erskine continued. “Yeah, they didn’t let us drive our cars here. But it’s because they said, you know, our cars are poor, and that doesn’t look good on TV. You know, you’re a TV person, you know that. I think he did this to teach us a lesson. I really do. What’s that lesson? Well, that’s not really for me to know, and that’s actually pretty nasty of you to ask.”

“Democrats want to have their bus rides, and have their bus rides back too,” Erskine added scornfully. “This isn’t the Polar Express! Tom Hanks isn’t in charge of this thing, he’s in Greece being a pedophile.”

“No, I don’t think [Trump] abandoned us,” she added. “Yes, I’ve seen some elderly people passed out and unresponsive, but to be honest, the only reason there’s so many of those people is because the media keeps counting them. And so if people like you guys weren’t counting the old people that were on the ground, there wouldn’t be as many.”

Watch below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
If Trump loses the election — experts worry that's when things could get really 'weird'

Published

7 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

As a Joe Biden election win appears increasingly likely, many in Washington, D.C., are beginning to wonder what will happen between Nov. 3 and Jan. 20.

Even if President Donald Trump calmly accepts an election loss, he'll have 77 days left in the White House until Biden is inaugurated -- and many believe things will get even crazier, reported Politico.

“Early in the administration they threw just a lot of stuff at the wall," said one legal observer of Trump's war against the federal bureaucracy. "[They said,] ‘We’ve got 100 ideas, let’s just try it all and see what sticks,’ and they weren’t really paying attention to what the odds were whether it got through. It seems like they might try to do the same here — even if it just ties up the Biden administration for a while undoing it.”

Texas is now a toss-up state: top elections forecaster

Published

42 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

As the 2020 presidential election draws to a close, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a real chance to turn Texas blue.

The Cook Political Report, one of America's top elections forecasters, has switched its rating of Texas from "lean Republican" to "toss-up" state with less than one week to go before voting ends.

Cook analyst Amy Walter writes that the movement toward Biden in Texas has been significant enough that it can no longer be considered a safe state for President Donald Trump.

