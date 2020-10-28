‘Perfect metaphor for his presidency’: Trump shamed for leaving elderly MAGA fans to freeze in Omaha

Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters were stranded after his Omaha rally, where temperatures dropped to near freezing.

The president rallied Tuesday night in hopes of grabbing an extra vote in the Electoral College, thanks to Nebraska’s split allocation, but many supporters waited outside in the cold for buses that were blocked from an access road by outgoing traffic.

At least seven supporters were hospitalized and 30 were treated at the event for exposure to cold, seizures and other ailments.

Social media users were struck by the metaphor of Trump leaving his supporters to possibly suffer hypothermia for a chance to hear him complain amidst a surging coronavirus pandemic.

“In theory, I didn’t really have to be here,” Trump told the crowd, “but it’s nice to be with friends.”

America's Pompeii, a frozen exurban Omaha parking lot. Incredible stuff. — Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) October 28, 2020

Trump bussed them in, left them there as he left. Full blown medical emergency response. Its below freezing out there. Horrifyingly cruel. And 100% on brand. https://t.co/MhJosgNkjC — Stefanie Manack (@StefManack) October 28, 2020

On Omaha, I've been literally to thousands of events over 5 Presidential campaigns and no competent or compassionate advance person would never bus people in and leave them to get home on their own. It's not a stretch here they just don't give a shit about people. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 28, 2020

Trump leaving supporters out in the cold is the perfect metaphor for his presidency https://t.co/vCmwW1Ts77 — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) October 28, 2020

Woman stranded at MAGA rally in Omaha says Trump wanted to teach them a lesson pic.twitter.com/SvqYw5MnOZ — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) October 28, 2020

I hate to say it… but the cold wouldn’t be a problem if there weren’t so many thermometers. Trump Omaha rally#Omahastranded #OmahaTrumpRallyDisaster pic.twitter.com/StBz2PQww2 — 🌊Farah Smith🌊 (@Farah_World514) October 28, 2020

When someone finally makes a film about the fiasco that was Trump’s presidency, the final shot should just be a group of hypothermic senior citizens roaming aimlessly along a frozen Omaha road. — Scott Charles (@TheScottCharles) October 28, 2020

Trump fans should take heed after being abandoned in the cold after the Omaha rally It’ll be the same if they vote for him Once they’ve served their purpose, he’ll strip their healthcare and social security, and he won’t care if they’re left in the cold to get sick and die… — Stu Cameron (@stucam7771) October 28, 2020

I woke up at 4:30. Two hours later, I'm convinced this Omaha nightmare should be the story of the day — and maybe the last four years. https://t.co/xooP2y2er1 — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) October 28, 2020

Covid wave. How fun!! Not as much fun as getting abandoned and stuck for hours in the freezing cold waiting on return busses y’all neglected to arrange. So completely of brand – negligent, self centered, lack of planning and execution. — Kimball Mullins (@kpmseattle) October 28, 2020

At least seven Trump supports were taken to hospitals after his rally. The rest were left stranded in near freezing temperatures. They rode in on buses without masks. Trump can't even keep his supporters safe at a rally. This man is no match for COVID.https://t.co/LzhCQq9HbU — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 28, 2020

Trump is in his hotel in Las Vegas, coked-out of his mind at 5:30am in the morning the day after ‘Fyre Festival: Omaha’ I feel sorry for the prostitute that has to listen to him right now. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/ma7ISa8CKK — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) October 28, 2020

IF GLOBAL WARMING IS REAL WHY WERE MY SUPPORTERS IN OMAHA COLD? pic.twitter.com/mDOm28QUef — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 28, 2020

This entire clusterfuck is so on brand for Trump I can’t take it. Nothing coordinated. No contingency. Now extrapolate this to a delivery channel for a vaccine. https://t.co/ZDlOxW4r6n — Molly (@mememoreme) October 28, 2020