‘Perfect metaphor for his presidency’: Trump shamed for leaving elderly MAGA fans to freeze in Omaha

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump at a Florida campaign rally in Sanford (screengrab)

Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters were stranded after his Omaha rally, where temperatures dropped to near freezing.

The president rallied Tuesday night in hopes of grabbing an extra vote in the Electoral College, thanks to Nebraska’s split allocation, but many supporters waited outside in the cold for buses that were blocked from an access road by outgoing traffic.

At least seven supporters were hospitalized and 30 were treated at the event for exposure to cold, seizures and other ailments.

Social media users were struck by the metaphor of Trump leaving his supporters to possibly suffer hypothermia for a chance to hear him complain amidst a surging coronavirus pandemic.

“In theory, I didn’t really have to be here,” Trump told the crowd, “but it’s nice to be with friends.”

