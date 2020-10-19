Conservative unleashes on John Cornyn and Republicans like him who ‘deserve to lose’ for fear of standing up to Trump

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin unleashed on Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and others like him, who are too cowardly to stand up to President Donald Trump.

Cornyn was asked in an interview about his relationship with Trump and responded with an analogy of himself as “maybe like a lot of women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse, and that doesn’t usually work out very well. I think what we found is that we’re not going to change President Trump. He is who he is. You either love him or hate him, and there’s not much in between. What I tried to do is not get into public confrontations and fights with him because, as I’ve observed, those usually don’t end too well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rubin’s first comment was to attack Cornyn for seeing women with an outdated perspective of a 1950s sitcom.

“It’s a variety of ‘benevolent sexism’ — something that seems like a compliment but is really a put-down and effort to assign women to their traditional role,” said Rubin. “It is what we saw in Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing, when Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-LA) asked who does the laundry in her house. He wouldn’t have dreamed of asking a male nominee the same question.”

She explained that it’s the same kind of thing as the Republicans who fawned over Barrett for raising seven children while working as a professor and then a judge. There are millions of women who do much harder work for much less money every day, Rubin explained.

“But more to the point, her husband was sitting right there,” she continued. “Why assume she has primary responsibility for the kids?”

It’s all part of the GOP’s antiquated view of women, Rubin said. Trump either considers them “nasty” or “monsters,” or they’re put on a pillar for cleaning up after them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A party whose standard-bearer has systematically insulted, denigrated and threatened women (‘Lock her up!’ Trump’s crowd shouted about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was the target of a kidnapping and murder plot) is heading for potentially devastating losses in large part because women have been fleeing the GOP since Trump was elected,” Rubin wrote.

The second problem is Cornyn’s confession that he’s a coward when facing off against a president from his own party. It’s similar to Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), who said “I disagreed with [Trump] all along.”

“First, silent dissent does not count if you vote for Trump, defend his egregious action, vote to acquit him in trial and pretend you did not hear his racist insults and bullying tweets,” Rubin explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make matters worse, it isn’t even true, Rubin explained. Cornyn has never opposed anything Trump said or did. He votes consistently with the president, supported building the wall, voted down the Affordable Care Act, and until he was up for reelection, he hasn’t fought back against anything the president has said or done.

“He nevertheless now claims to support protections for preexisting conditions,” wrote Rubin.

ADVERTISEMENT

She closed by saying that given Texas tipping-blue, “perhaps the women, suburban voters, seniors, Blacks and young people who have left the Republican Party will drive him from office.”

Akin to Trump himself, Cornyn isn’t going to change and suddenly discover his conscience or some sense of bravery to stand up to the MAGA crowd. He had four years to do it, but just like other Republican politicians, he’s only standing up to Trump for the last two weeks of the election.

Read the full column at the Washington Post.