Could Biden take Texas? Kamala Harris schedules events in Lone Star state as top analyst moves it to ‘tossup’
The Biden campaign appears to be setting their sights on taking Texas.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is now scheduled to visit three cities in the Lone Star state on Friday, which is also the last day of early voting in what was once considered a Republican stronghold.
But on Wednesday The Cook Political Report moved Texas from lean Republican to “tossup,” a staggering emotional defeat for the flailing Trump campaign.
Senator Harris is now scheduled to visit Fort Worth, Houston, and McAllen, Texas.
“Fort Worth’s Tarrant County was the state’s most populous county that Republican President Donald Trump won in 2016. But voters there broke slightly for Democrat Beto O’Rourke in his failed 2018 U.S. Senate contest against Ted Cruz,” the Texas Tribune reports.
Meanwhile, The Cook Political Report, the highly-regarded nonpartisan analysis newsletter run by political analyst Charlie Cook just published this headline: “Biden’s Path to 270 Widens, Trump’s Path Narrows, as Texas Moves to Toss Up.”
And added some more bad news for the incumbent.
“To win the election, Trump will need to win every state we currently have in the Toss Up column: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Iowa, Ohio, Maine’s 2nd CD, as well as the newest addition, Texas,” Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter writes. “Even then, Trump would be 22 electoral votes short of 270. He would need to win at least two of the seven states currently sitting in Lean Democrat: Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire. Trump carried all but Minnesota, Nevada and New Hampshire in 2016.”
The Biden campaign hasn’t ignored Texas. In fact, they’ve been focused on the state since at least the summer.
“This is the largest presidential investment a campaign has made in Texas in modern history,” Rebecca Acuna, the state director for the Biden campaign, told WFAA in August.
Whoever wins Texas picks up a whopping 38 Electoral votes, about 14 percent of the 270 needed to win.
2020 Election
American voters in Paris get ready for US presidential election
Politically active Americans who live in France have been registering voters, making media appearances, donating to candidates and venting to their friends in the run-up to the November 3 presidential election.
In the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, votes from Americans abroad could make a difference, especially in swing states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin where Trump won in 2016 by slim margins of 44,292 and 22,748 votes, respectively, over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The US Federal Voting Assistance Program’s 2016 Overseas Citizen Population Analysis reports that 169,037 American citizens of voting age (18) were living in France that year. Of that number, 16,058 (9.5 percent) requested ballots and 12,339 (7.3 percent) voted.
2020 Election
Texas Supreme Court upholds ‘shameful, naked voter suppression’ with ruling allowing state to limit counties to one ballot drop box
In a ruling that critics said served as an endorsement of voter suppression, the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday evening sided with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott regarding his order limiting each county in the state to just one mail-in ballot drop box.
After a federal appeals court stacked with President Donald Trump's judicial appointees ruled earlier this month in favor of the directive—which voting rights advocates say will make it particularly hard for voters in largely Democratic, urban areas like Austin and Houston to cast their ballots—the Anti-Defamation League of Texas and Common Cause Texas brought the case to the state Supreme Court. The groups argued Abbott did not have the authority to implement a rule which would disproportionately burden residents of large counties.
2020 Election
Armed Biden and Trump supporters involved in violent clash outside Democratic rally in Georgia
Supporters of President Donald Trump were involved in a physical confrontation with supporters of former Vice President Joe Biden outside a rally for the Democratic candidate in Warm Springs, Georgia on Tuesday.
Video of the incident was captured by Twitter user AlliB77, who describes herself as an "unapologetic conservative."
As the video begins, a Biden supporter wearing a face mask can be see charging at a mask-less Trump supporter.
An armed Trump supporter then puts the Biden supporter in a chokehold before tossing him to the ground.