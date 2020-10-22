Quantcast
‘Delusional narcissist’ Trump ignites mockery after ‘embarrassing’ himself in 60 Minutes ‘meltdown’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump during an interview with 60 Minutes. (Screenshot/Twitter)

President Donald Trump on Thursday released unedited footage from his “60 Minutes” interview with CBS News reporter Lesley Stahl. But many of the president’s critics agree that the interview didn’t do him any favors.

In the footage, which shows the moments before the interview formally began, Stahl can be heard asking, “Are you ready for some tough questions?” Trump tells her that he is not.

2020 Election

Here are the 5 biggest blunders Trump made during his train wreck Lesley Stahl interview

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday released his long-awaited interview with "60 Minutes" journalist Lesley Stahl, and it did not go well for him.

During the 37-minute interview posted by the president, he made a number of blunders on topics ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to the state of the Affordable Care Act to the news media, which he frequently accused of being "corrupt."

Below are the biggest mistakes Trump made during his lengthy interview.

1.) Trump starts off the interview by telling Stahl that he doesn't want to deal with tough questions.

2020 Election

‘I hope they end it’: Trump tells ’60 Minutes’ killing ObamaCare will ‘be so good’ – despite coronavirus pandemic

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump released an unedited version of the "60 Minutes" interview he ultimately walked out on, and in it is a discussion about the Affordable Care Act.

"I hope that they end it. It'll be so good," Trump tells CBS News' Lesley Stahl, despite America being in the middle of a deadly pandemic and now facing a third coronavirus wave.

"We'll come up with a plan," Trump says, admitting the plan he has claimed at various times over the years is ready, isn't ready.

2020 Election

‘Trump is in dire trouble’ — but reporters aren’t really covering his ‘overt desperation’

Published

34 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

President Donald Trump rails against what he perceives to be unfair media coverage, but the press is actually doing him a favor, according to some veteran political journalists.

Reporters have gotten less shy about calling out his demonstrable lies and remain willing to quote off-the-record advisers complaints about his imperious behavior, but some campaign veterans say they're letting him off the hook in one important way, reported Politico.

“You’re not seeing as much overt coverage of desperation quite in the same way as in the past," said Rick Berke, a New York Times political reporter. "People, after four years ago, feel like they were burned and want to leave open the possibility that he could do it again. So I think reporters are second-guessing themselves and each other in how they cover this race, and they’re being extra-cautious, and it’s understandable because they’re a little bit spooked.”

