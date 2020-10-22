‘Delusional narcissist’ Trump ignites mockery after ‘embarrassing’ himself in 60 Minutes ‘meltdown’

President Donald Trump on Thursday released unedited footage from his “60 Minutes” interview with CBS News reporter Lesley Stahl. But many of the president’s critics agree that the interview didn’t do him any favors.

In the footage, which shows the moments before the interview formally began, Stahl can be heard asking, “Are you ready for some tough questions?” Trump tells her that he is not.

Wow, Trump really showed them. Now we can all watch 37 minutes of him being a whiny jerk rather than just the 15 minutes or so that will air on Sunday. https://t.co/K4O5wdV8qH — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) October 22, 2020

Trump doesn't seem to have done himself any favors by posting footage showing what an evasive and dishonest interview subject he is https://t.co/BJLiKiGdnH — David Lazarus (@Davidlaz) October 22, 2020

Trying to be unbiased here, but I don't see what part of this interview looks good for Trump. The section on healthcare plans is particularly bad, waffling between "the plan is done!" to "the plan is coming once we see what happens with Obamacare!" to "big parts of it are done!" — Jason Wright (@jsnwr) October 22, 2020

Trump put out the 60 Minutes interview video, and THE VERY FIRST FEW SECONDS begins with him bitching and crying like a wimp that they don't ask Biden tough questions and why don't they treat him like that. Jesus, who thought this was a good idea?!! — Eric "Halloween Name" Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) October 22, 2020

wait @realDonaldTrump thinks this interview makes someone else look bad?! — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 22, 2020

Its her job to ask tough questions of you, or did you forget you were running for president? Its your job to be prepared. You’re the president, you should always have a plan. Your behavior makes us look weak and pathetic. Its very embarrassing. — Melissa Saugh (@mcoombs13) October 22, 2020

You are delusional. Wait until suburban women get a chance to see your full "60 Minutes" meltdown. That'll be the moment when the S.S. Trump disappears completely below the water line. — Rex, Political Dog (@RexPoliticalDog) October 22, 2020

Not sure what is going to be the highlight of this week for Donald: His 60 Minutes meltdown interview or his right hand man Rudy lying back on a bed with his hand in his pants with the blond actress above. Just got to say I am not going to miss any of this. — Louise Sherwood (@advocatelouise) October 22, 2020

I'm watching the released video from 60 Minutes. The president becomes unglued when she asks about masks and questions Trump's crowd size assertions. — Anthony “Enlarge the Court” Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) October 22, 2020

LOL why in the world did you post that?? That's so embarrassing!! — Fleur (@Fleur71077275) October 22, 2020

How do you not get that this is embarrassing for you? — BO (@BOLEWISAMIS) October 22, 2020

LMAO delusional narcissist Trump https://t.co/mYMMRm9EnP — David Quick 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@NosceHostem) October 22, 2020

Trump acts lack his total jerk self as @60Minutes' Leslie Stahl asks completely reasonable questions. — Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) October 22, 2020

