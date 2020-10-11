Democrats need to turn Kamala Harris loose on Amy Coney Barrett: columnist
According to New York Times Legal Affairs journalist Christian Farias, Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats would be wise to cede their time to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) when hearings open on Monday over the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Noting that Harris is “sharpest questioners on the committee,” based upon her grilling of Attorney General Bill Barr and Brett Kavanaugh when he was before the committee on his way to the court, Farias suggested giving Harris more time could benefit both the committee as well as Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.
Writing, “Voters deserve a Senate hearing where a person aspiring to one of the nation’s highest elected offices gets an opportunity to hold to account an unelected judge nominated for a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court,” the columnist then pointed out, “There is precedent in the Senate for a single woman, and a prosecutor at that, as Senator Harris once was, to lead the questioning during a Supreme Court confirmation hearing.”
Besides grilling the conservative justice on her views of Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) the journalist suggested Harris would be very effective putting Barrett on the spot for exposing her mask-less family to COVID-19 during a Rose Garden ceremony that appears to have led to a wave of infections in the White House.
“Senator Harris could easily lead a cross-examination that probes every detail of that reckless ceremony, which the government’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, labeled a ‘super spreader’ event. Millions of Americans have forfeited or canceled weddings, family celebrations, even the opportunity to say goodbye to loved ones who succumbed to the virus.” Farias wrote. “Does the judge feel any sense of responsibility for reveling at this coronavirus hot spot? What does she have to say to those people as she herself flouted guidelines that many have observed for their own health and safety? Does it weigh on her conscience? What does that say to the American public about her own judgment and prudence?”
The writer also suggested letting that by Harris taking the lead, it would take the pressure off fellow California Sen. Diane Feinstein (D) who has been criticized for her ineffective questioning of Donald Trump’s candidates.
“For the sake of democracy and the future of the Supreme Court, Senate Democrats would be doing a favor to voters and the nation by yielding most or all of their time to Senator Harris at Judge Barrett’s confirmation hearing,” Farias wrote before concluding, “.Better yet would be if the hearing did not happen at all. But in the face of Republican intransigence, we all deserve a process where someone responsive to the electorate demands answers from someone who never will be.”
You can read more here.
2020 Election
Regeneron CEO pours cold water on Trump claim antibody cocktail made him immune to COVID
Following his departure from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, President Donald J. Trump has repeatedly claimed a cure for COVID-19: the Regeneron antibody cocktail. However, Leonard Schleifer, the founder and CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, said on Sunday that Trump's positive experience with the antibody cocktail is no reason to claim a cure of the virus.
“The president’s case is a case of one, and that’s what we call a case report," Schleifer told CBS News' Face the Nation Sunday. "And it is evidence of what's happening, but it’s kind of the weakest evidence that you can get... [T]he real evidence about how good a drug is and what it will do on average has to come from these larger clinical trials, these randomized clinical trials, which are the gold standard, and those are ongoing."
2020 Election
GOP lawmakers missed out on ‘scurrying away’ from Trump — and now they are going to pay: conservative
Studies show that Democrats are outperforming Republicans as America revs up for the final stretch of the 2020 presidential election. A headline Friday by NBC News touted, "The president is likely toast': Trump's woes raise GOP fears of a blue wave" and Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), 65, is among the many pro-Trump GOP candidates running for re-election without a commitment to get tested for COVID-19 before resuming work in the senate. Is it too late for Republicans to distance themselves from President Donald J. Trump?
2020 Election
Donald Trump’s health: A new front in the right’s long war against reality
Last Sunday morning, the medical team supervising President Trump's care at Walter Reed Medical Center returned to the microphones to address misinformation they had divulged the previous day. The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, admitted he had obfuscated the fact that Trump had been administered oxygen and explained his misleading statements by saying he was "trying to reflect the upbeat attitude" of Trump and "didn't want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction…"
This article first appeared in Salon.