Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Desperate’ Trump ‘openly’ using government resources to boost his sagging re-election chances

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump is using government resources to make up for his flagging campaign funds.

The president ordered millions of food boxes set out to needy families, an $8 billion program for drug discount cards for seniors — featuring Trump branding, and paid for by taxpayers — and a $300 million advertising campaign in the final weeks before an election he seems likely to lose, reported Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president is increasingly using all the levers he’s got for political purposes,” said Donald Ayer, a former deputy attorney general under George H.W. Bush. “You can wonder whether he’s getting a bit desperate … It appears to me that the president is making increasingly outrageous demands and comments as time goes along.”

This last-minute push comes as Trump falls more than $100 million behind Democrat Joe Biden in television ad spending, and most public polls show him trailing by double digits, and veterans of previous administrations call the activity a “frontal assault” on government ethics.

“Trump is openly saying, ‘I get to use this office, the authority and resources that come with it, to just advance my political interests in the most raw terms,’” said Bob Bauer, the President Barack Obama’s White House counsel who now helps lead Biden’s voter protection efforts.

Previous presidents have used the trappings of the office to their advantage, but government watchdogs say Trump’s bending of the government to serve his campaign is highly unusual.

“I do firmly believe that Trump has blended his personal business and the functioning of government in a way we’ve seen perhaps never in United States history,” said Nick Schwellenbach, a senior investigator with the nonpartisan Project on Government Oversight.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Justice, under Attorney General William Barr, has intervened against the president’s sex assault accusers and political enemies, and attorneys who’ve faced those efforts are clearly aimed at helping him win another term.

“Trump’s effort to wield the power of the U.S. government to evade responsibility for his private misconduct is without precedent,” said attorney Roberta Kaplan, who’s representing author E. Jean Carroll, who has accused the president of raping her in the 1990s, “and shows even more starkly how far he is willing to go to prevent the truth from coming out.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘A crime in plain sight’: Lindsey Graham under fire for breaking law in senate building

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Locked in a tight race with Democratic opponent Jamie Harrison, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Wednesday urged South Carolinians who are "excited about Judge Barrett" to contribute to his reelection campaign—a blatant violation of U.S. law barring members of Congress from soliciting donations while inside federal buildings.

Speaking to reporters following the third day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Graham—the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee—said while on camera, "I don't know how much it affected fundraising today, but if you want to help me close the gap, LindseyGraham.com. A little bit goes a long way."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Secret recordings reveal neo-Nazi efforts to recruit former military servicemembers

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Audio recordings obtained by the Southern Poverty Law Center reveal how a neo-Nazi group is recruiting former members of the American military to serve as soldiers in what it believes will be a race war.

NBC News reports that the recordings show how The Base, a white nationalist group that believes a societal collapse is imminent, has been pushing military servicemembers to help it plan out military operations that will lead to the group's eventual takeover of the United States.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Landslide: Fox News’ Rupert Murdoch predicts Biden will defeat Trump

Published

43 mins ago

on

October 15, 2020

By

Rupert Murdoch has been telling his confidantes that Joe Biden will beat President Donald Trump in a landslide.

The Australian media mogul who built Fox News has been disgusted by the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to three people who have spoken to Murdoch, saying that Trump's refusal to listen to experts had created a nonstop crisis that has consumed the presidency, reported The Daily Beast.

Even though Murdoch believes Trump will lose badly, the New York Post tabloid he owns pushed a sketchily sourced smear against Joe and Hunter Biden that dredges up Ukraine corruption allegations that led to the president's impeachment last year.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE