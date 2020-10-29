Disneyland Paris shuts down again as France orders new virus lockdown
Walt Disney Co’s Disneyland theme park in Paris will close again as France heads back into lockdown to fight a second wave of coronavirus infections, the company said on Thursday.
Disneyland Paris had shut down in March to help fight the pandemic and reopened in July.
The park will shut down again at the end of the day Oct. 29.
In line with latest direction from the French authorities, Disneyland Paris will be closing end of day on October 29th. If you have a booking with us during the above-mentioned periods, please check our website for our latest commercial conditions : https://t.co/dQpr0tU5Y9 pic.twitter.com/sXGjSdglTg
— Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) October 29, 2020
Under French measures that take effect on Friday, people will be required to stay in their homes except to buy essential goods, seek medical attention or exercise for up to one hour a day. They will be permitted to go to work if their employer deems it impossible for them to do the job from home. Schools will stay open.
Disney’s parks in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Florida remain open with attendance limits and other safeguards to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Disneyland in California has been closed since March. The company announced in September that it was laying off 28,000 workers, most of them at U.S. theme parks.
(REUTERS)
