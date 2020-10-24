Trump falsely claims ‘doctors get more money’ and are making up positive COVID-19 cases

President Donald Trump floated a baseless conspiracy theory that doctors and hospitals are making money off of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they are misreporting numbers to public health officials.

It’s a strange conspiracy theory because hospitals and doctors don’t get paid if the patients don’t exist because there’s no one to send a bill to or file a claim. At the same time, COVID-19 doesn’t stop people from needing surgery, transplants, or accidents from happening.

Still, Trump pushed the theory and one that the second the election is over, Democratic governors will reopen cities and states all over the country and stop talking about COVID-19. According to Trump, the coronavirus is “going away.”

In North Carolina, Trump complained that it’s all anyone wants to talk about and he’s sick of hearing it. The reason it’s all anyone is talking about is that the U.S. is just under 230,000 people dead and there’s an estimation that number could reach 400,000 by Inauguration Day.

