‘It’s going away’: Trump lies to Wisconsin rally about COVID-19 after US hits record single-day high in cases

The United States hit our biggest spike in the COVID-19 pandemic with over 83,757 new cases. But President Donald Trump says the coronavirus is “going away.”

Speaking to Wisconsin on Saturday, Trump promised the crowd, “it’s going away. It’s rounding the turn.” If the country is turning a corner, it’s one that goes off a cliff, noted progressive Keith Olbermann this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump spent a portion of his speech speculating that Democrats are making up the COVID-19 outbreak and that the day after Election Day, governors will reopen everything. He attacked Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, and North Carolina, saying that they’re all having spikes because of Democrats.

Texas, however, is experiencing such a huge increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Republican governor was forced to beg a military hospital if they could use the beds there to treat patients.

“The medical personnel and supplies we are deploying to El Paso build upon the resources the state previously sent to the community and will provide much-needed support to area hospitals and first responders,” Abbott said in a statement. “The State of Texas will continue to work with local officials to protect public health and help the El Paso community mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

West Virginia just reached a new record for hospitalizations there as did Iowa. Both states are also run by Republican governors.

In fact, things are so bad in Iowa, yet Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) won’t demand a mask mandate. Instead, she appeared at an indoor fundraiser for the Republican Party, where no one was social distancing, and only a small few were wearing masks. Events in Iowa are supposed to be limited to 25 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

See Trump’s comments below: