Don Trump Jr and Eric dropping hints they may run for office: report
According to a report from Forbes, Don Trump Jr. and his younger brother, Eric are using the waning days of the 2020 election to float trial balloons about their personal future political plans at a time when their father, Donald Trump, is on the verge of seeing his own brief political career coming to an abrupt end.
The report states the two brothers, who ostensibly run the Trump Organization when they are not tweeting and defending their father, have been making subtle overtures on their social media accounts.
According to the report, “Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son who helps run the Trump Organization as an executive vice president and has been one of his father’s most active surrogates this year, posted a photo of a ‘Don Jr. 2024’ flag to Instagram,” with Forbers reporting that the son of the president responded to positive comments by writing, “to whomever made [the sign] thanks for the compliment… but let’s get through 2020 with a big win first.”
As for Eric, he “liked a tweet on Saturday reading ‘Eric Trump 2024,’ a move some commentators recognized as roughly equivalent to his brother’s Instagram post,” the report continued.
Rumors have also circulated that their sister, Ivanka, has also thought about seeking political office, with an earlier report stating that her father suggested to campaign advisers that she be his running mate in 2016 before he settled on now-Vice President Mike Pence.
The Trump sons’ political aspirations will likely be dictated by whether they face criminal indictments in the state of New York related to multiple investigations into Trump family’s business dealings.
How the conservative movement and the rise of the hard right created Donald Trump
Signs are increasing that Donald Trump is headed toward the devastating electoral loss that experts expected four years ago. But even if they're right this time, what does that tell us about what's ahead? And what if they're wrong yet again? Either way, Trumpism won't be going away on its own, nor will any of the other illiberal eruptions across the West and around the world, which have left conservatives as bewildered as anybody else.
Expert: 2020’s biggest threat to American democracy isn’t Trump — not directly
African American demonstrators outside the White House, with signs demanding the right to vote and protesting police brutality against civil rights demonstrators in Selma, Alabama
The United States of America is widely known as "The Free World," but sadly, voter suppression is still a major topic of contention and a contributing factor to the polarization of the country.
According to the LA Times, voter suppression is at an all-time high and President Donald Trump's war on mail-in voting has only triggered more acts of voter suppression. From voters in Memphis, Tenn. being turned away from a poll location for wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts to excessively long voting lines in Georgia as a result of nearly 10% of poll locations being shut down, voter suppression has played a dominant role in this election.
Trump snarls at the press for reporting on the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases
Right after voting in Florida on Saturday morning, Donald Trump hopped on Twitter to complain that the press is trying to scare the public by reporting about the frighteningly large jump in COVID-19 infections across the country, with the president mocking it as "CASES, CASES, CASES."
With medical authorities worrying that a massive wave of COVID-19 infections is headed the country's way with winter coming, the president pushed back on Twitter.
"The Fake News is talking about CASES, CASES, CASES. This includes many low risk people. Media is doing everything possible to create fear prior to November 3rd. The Cases are up because TESTING is way up, by far the most, and best, in the world. Mortality rate is DOWN 85% plus!," he wrote.