Don Trump Jr and Eric dropping hints they may run for office: report

According to a report from Forbes, Don Trump Jr. and his younger brother, Eric are using the waning days of the 2020 election to float trial balloons about their personal future political plans at a time when their father, Donald Trump, is on the verge of seeing his own brief political career coming to an abrupt end.

The report states the two brothers, who ostensibly run the Trump Organization when they are not tweeting and defending their father, have been making subtle overtures on their social media accounts.

According to the report, “Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son who helps run the Trump Organization as an executive vice president and has been one of his father’s most active surrogates this year, posted a photo of a ‘Don Jr. 2024’ flag to Instagram,” with Forbers reporting that the son of the president responded to positive comments by writing, “to whomever made [the sign] thanks for the compliment… but let’s get through 2020 with a big win first.”

As for Eric, he “liked a tweet on Saturday reading ‘Eric Trump 2024,’ a move some commentators recognized as roughly equivalent to his brother’s Instagram post,” the report continued.

Rumors have also circulated that their sister, Ivanka, has also thought about seeking political office, with an earlier report stating that her father suggested to campaign advisers that she be his running mate in 2016 before he settled on now-Vice President Mike Pence.

The Trump sons’ political aspirations will likely be dictated by whether they face criminal indictments in the state of New York related to multiple investigations into Trump family’s business dealings.

