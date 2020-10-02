Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus — and is at high risk

The leader of the free world announced early Friday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

President Donald Trump has tried to downplay the virus and has held high-risk campaign rallies against the advice of medical professionals, even though he is at risk due to his age and obsesity.

Melania Trump has also tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump is now in quarantine and is effectively benched from his campaign rallies, if he follows the guidance from his Centers for Disease Control.

Other right-wing leaders who downplayed coronavirus include U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.